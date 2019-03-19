The matchy-matchy trend has been going strong for a while now, but Kendall Jenner found a way to take it to a new level when she got dressed for a recent pool party. As Jenner reunited with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family to celebrate her older brother Robert Kardashian’s 32nd birthday this weekend, she seemingly raided her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s closet to find a look: She decided on a leopard-print thong bikini, which she coordinated with a bucket hat.

Jenner shared a photo of the look on Instagram, posting a bathroom selfie in which she posed alongside Kourtney and a couple of friends. “Sunday’s for the girls,” she wrote in the caption. If the swimsuit looked familiar to the keenest Kardashian-Jenner observers, that’s because Kourtney posted a photo back in November of herself lounging in it poolside, clutching her laptop as her youngest child, Reign Disick, stood alongside her. “Christmas shopping,” she wrote in the caption of the photo showing off her One One bikini.

This isn’t the first time the sisters have swapped outfits. Back in January, Kourtney borrowed Kendall’s Jean Paul Gaultier top depicting the famed Venus de Milo statue, further signifying the designer’s renaissance. Kendall had originally worn the top while running around New York in the fall, pairing it with black trousers, tiny sunglasses, black boots, and a boho baguette bag. Several months later, Kourtney didn’t just borrow the top, she borrowed the whole look.

Because this is the Kardashians, though, sharing clothing among sisters isn’t always without drama. Back in 2016, Kylie Jenner talked about how borrowing clothes has led to some big disagreements between her and Kendall. “We always fight over clothes,” she told PeopleStyle. “I let her borrow whatever she wants. She always comes through and is like ‘I need an outfit please,’ and I’ll let her borrow whatever. And then I go over there, and I’m like ‘Kendall, I need a pair of sweats to go home,’ and she’ll give me the most uncomfortable old underwear, the worst sweats you’ve ever seen and anything that’s so bad and old and small. And I’m like, ‘You’re so mean.’”

Judging by Kendall and Kourtney’s clothing swapping, those days are well behind them.