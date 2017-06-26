Diversity Progress

Hooray for Kenzo, Which Cast All Asian Models for Its Summer 2018 Men's and Women's Show

For Kenzo's Summer 2018 collection, creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon pulled inspiration from past and present muses of the French fashion house, which was founded in 1970 by the Japanese designer, Kenzo Takada. The first was Ryuichi Sakamoto, a Japanese musician, composer, activist, dancer, and founding member of the pioneering electro group, Yellow Magic Orchestra. Lim and Leon worked with Takada on a series of colorful, bright band tees and prints exclusively for the collection. And the second was Sayoko Yamaguci, one of the world's first supermodels and an original muse of Takada's, which Lim and Leon were reminded of when going through the house's archives. So, in paying homage to these two Japanese icons, as well as the heritage of Kenzo as a whole, they decided to cast all Asian models for the brand's runway show during Paris Fashion Week this weekend, which showed both men's and women's looks together. And true to the brand's mission, there was much diversity in the casting, with models hailing from Japan, China, and Korea. Model Fernanda Ly was also impossible to miss with her signature pink hair. See looks from the show, here.
Credit
A model walks the runway at the Summer 2018 Kenzo men&#39;s and women&#39;s runway show at Paris Fashion Week in France.
A model walks the runway at the Summer 2018 Kenzo men's and women's runway show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

A model walks the runway at the Summer 2018 Kenzo men's and women's runway show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

A model walks the runway at the Summer 2018 Kenzo men's and women's runway show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

A model walks the runway at the Summer 2018 Kenzo men's and women's runway show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

A model walks the runway at the Summer 2018 Kenzo men's and women's runway show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

A model walks the runway at the Summer 2018 Kenzo men's and women's runway show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

A model walks the runway at the Summer 2018 Kenzo men's and women's runway show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

A model walks the runway at the Summer 2018 Kenzo men's and women's runway show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

A model walks the runway at the Summer 2018 Kenzo men's and women's runway show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

A model walks the runway at the Summer 2018 Kenzo men's and women's runway show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

A model walks the runway at the Summer 2018 Kenzo men's and women's runway show at Paris Fashion Week in France.

