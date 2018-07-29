Khloe Kardashian's Blunt Lob, Kaia Gerber's Natural Brows, And More of The Week's Best Beauty Moments

Khloe Kardashian shows off her blunt lob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kaia Gerber wears natural eyebrows. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Karlie Kloss shows off her rosy cheeks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears tousled hair. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Camila Morrone wears a smoky eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Amandla Stenberg looks chic with blue eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Sara Sampaio shows off her bombshell waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Zoe Kravitz wears a winged eyeliner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lily Collins wears a glossy lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kylie Jenner wears a rosy eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.