Khloe Kardashian's Blunt Lob, Kaia Gerber's Natural Brows, And More of The Week's Best Beauty Moments

We may be more than halfway through the summer, but one thing remains clear: the lob is still holding on as the most popular haircut of the season. Latest case in point: Khloe Kardashian, who debuted a super sleek blunt cut this week on, where else, Instagram. Also this week, Kaia Gerber proved that she has inherited mom Cindy Crawford's perfectly bushy brows, and Karlie Kloss showed off that post-engagement bliss with a selfie featuring some rosy blushed cheeks. On the more daring end of the beauty spectrum, Amandla Sternberg showed off a bright blue eyeshadow befitting of a major movie star in the making. Here, the best beauty moments of the week.
Khloe Kardashian with a blunt haircut.
Khloe Kardashian shows off her blunt lob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kaia Gerber wears natural eyebrows. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Karlie Kloss shows off her rosy cheeks. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears tousled hair. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Camila Morrone wears a smoky eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Amandla Stenberg looks chic with blue eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Sara Sampaio shows off her bombshell waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Zoe Kravitz wears a winged eyeliner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Lily Collins wears a glossy lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kylie Jenner wears a rosy eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

