With every physical transformation, there's an opportunity for the Kardashians to cash in. So, it should come as no surprise that the sisters Kardashian are regularly transforming themselves , especially when it comes to their hair, makeup, and wardrobe. The exception to the rule is Khloe. Throughout the years, Khloe has stayed fairly loyal to the style she embraced in her early days on the red carpet. The youngest of the three Kardashians, like her older sisters, started off favoring short, tight mini-dresses, but while Kim and Kourtney have moved on to streamlined separates, Khloe is still one to rock the mini—the fact that she's the tallest Kardashian by several inches certainly helps. Even when it comes to formal events, Khloe still finds a way to show off her legs, opting for slinky gowns with a revealing slit. In honor of her birthday, a look back at some of the reality star's best red carpet moments.