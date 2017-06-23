Kim Kardashian is a self-made millionaire, thanks to her career as a reality TV star, her Kimoji app, her regular app, her book Selfish , her makeup line , and whatever else it she has going on at any given moment. In the interest of investing that dough somewhere worthwhile, Kardashian reportedly attended the Rare Watches and American Icons sale at Christie's on June 21, where she secretly spent $379,500 on a watch that once belonged to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (at least according to TMZ ).

A blog post on the Christie's website listed the estimated sale price of the watch as anywhere from $60,000 to $120,000, which means that Kardashian's bid was well over three times the expected winning amount.

According to Christie's, the 18-karat gold Cartier Tank watch, manufactured in 1962, was given as a gift to the former First Lady by her brother-in-law Prince Stanislaw "Stas" Radziwill in February 1963. In fact, the watch is engraved, "Stas to Jackie, 23 Feb. 1963. 2.05am to 9.35am," a date that fell just nine months before President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Christie's adds that Jackie Kennedy can be seen wearing the watch in several iconic photos.

Pinterest Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Pinterest Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Also up for sale was "50 Mile Hike," an original painting by Jackie Kennedy. According to TMZ , Kardashian also purchased the painting, which depicts Stas hiking in Palm Beach in 1963. The handwritten note on the painting's border bears the same message that her brother-in-law had engraved into the watch, except it says "Jackie to Stas" instead of "Stas to Jackie." Christie's adds that part of the proceeds from the two items will be donated to the National Endowment for the Arts.

After Kardashian was robbed in Paris this past October, she spent several months largely out of the spotlight and seriously toned down her previously luxe style. But it seems that for Jackie, she was willing to make an extravagant exception.

Whether or not this has anything to do with her husband Kanye West's own presidential ambitions remains to be seen.

Related: Jackie Kennedy Onassis Reportedly Pursued Alec Baldwin in the '90s

Here Are the Real Heroes of the Kardashian Jenner Family Empire: