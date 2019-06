Kim Kardashian spent time at the White House last week advocating for criminal justice reform, and the multi-hyphenate was all business, pairing a no-nonsense bob with her signature matte look. Sister Kourtney Kardashian went for a similar vibe in a nude lip, while Sofia Richie opted for a more vibrant red pout. The model Fernanda Ly nixed color altogether, showing off bleached brows in a selfie, and Kaia Gerber went completely bare-faced. Lily Aldridge opted for a bit more glamour in a sultry smokey eye at an event in Capri, and Lily Collins paired a deep wine lip with cascading waves. Also this week: Ciara wore big curls, Jasmine Tookes rocked piecey bangs, and Emily Ratajkowski showed off a bronzy glow. All the best beauty moments on Instagram this week, here.