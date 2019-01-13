It's difficult to classify anything Grimes does as just plain "weird" now that she has essentially become the poster child for the truly, unexplainably bizarre (like dating Elon Musk, and maybe unwittingly trapping Azealia Banks in his house), but also, whenever Grimes posts a regular selfie, it's the fact that she did something seemingly "normal" that makes it so weird. That, and the fact that in her caption she claimed to feel that she looks like Lestat, the vampire from the Interview with a Vampire franchise.