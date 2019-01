Every day, another celebrity posts something so startlingly strange that you have to do a double take when you see it. This week, such Instagram shenanigans took place on the feeds of Kris Jenner Jessica Simpson , John Travolta and more. From Simpson's swollen foot to Jenner's eerily similar visual rebrand, celebrities had no qualms about wilding out on social media over the past seven days. It almost makes you wonder when everyone will start to revert back to the old days, when it was all TBTs and sunsets, or pictures of breakfast. Sure, that stuff still exists, and everyone peppers that content into the feed here and there, but when you have Candice Bergen breaking from her usual hand-painted Birkin bag promotion to showing off a painting of a flower that looks like a vagina with a finger inside of it, you might realize that your Instagram is tame in comparison to those accounts belonging to the A-list. Find the weirdest of the week on Instagram, here.