So 2019 is turning out to be a bit of a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Year for Tesla founder Elon Musk , whose many ill-advised 2018 decisions are coming back to bite him. Like that whole submarine cave rescue idea thing and the fact that his dumb weed-based joke about taking his company private might have constituted, uh, fraud. This is a case for Grimes and Azealia Banks ! At least, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that the SEC is asking to subpoena both Grimes (legal name Claire Boucher) and Banks because they may have been with Musk at the time of his tweet about share pricing and can testify to his state of mind. Additionally, thanks to Banks' Pulitzer-worthy investigative journalism, there are private Instagram and text messages about the tweet in question. Basically, the question boils down to whether Musk chose the share price of $420 because he legitimately thought that was a fair market price or because, like, Grimes taught him that weed is cool. Also, in that August tweet, he wrote that he had secured private funding for the company, which was false, and therefore misled the shareholders. As Spin explains, "The suit seeks to bar Musk from serving as C.E.O. of any publicly traded company. (Musk stepped down as Tesla’s C.E.O. after the suit was filed but remains the company’s chairman.)"

Musk's lawyer Dean Kristy is asking the judge to dismiss the subpoenas, arguing that they are an attempt to further sensationalize the story.

But all of this is honestly and truly just a prelude to the bigger story, which is that Azealia Banks is once again blessing us with wild gossip. Apparently she has more dirt on Musk. Apparently Kristy tried to tamper with her phone. Apparently Musk will soon learn who is the more powerful of the two of them. Captioning a quote from Kristy on Instagram on Friday, Banks wrote, "This was written by Elon Musk’s lawyer Dean Kristy. Not enough that they took my phone and tried tampering with evidence, - they are STILL slighting me like I don’t have plenty more dirt to spill on Elon. He thinks this is a game. I’m now even more angered by the fact that his lawyer is falsely stating I lied after being vindicated in both incidents with Russell Crowe and Jack Dorsey. This is going to get extremely ugly. I may be a lot of things but a liar is not one of them. Elon will learn very soon who is more powerful of us two."

Screaming. Can't wait. Trial of the century.

