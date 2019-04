Throwing a denim and boots-themed party at New York's latest hotspot, L'Avenue, with pals like Taylor Swift and sister Bella Hadid simply wasn't enough for Gigi Hadid, as it turns out. Just two nights after her truly over-the-top 24th birthday, Hadid returned to the French restaurant inside of Saks Fifth Avenue, this time to celebrate Virgil Abloh's new Off-White "Fine Arts" collaboration with the department store. Meanwhile, over in L.A., celebs opted for private dining when it came to a luncheon celebrating Diane von Furstenberg's granddaughter Talita's debut collection, TVF, which brought out Kaia Gerber, Kris Jenner, and Sofia Richie, the latter of whom also made a rare public appearance with Scott Disick this week. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.