Jimmy Fallon, GIgi Hadid, and Cam Newton attend an intimate dinner at L’Avenue At Saks to celebrate the exclusive launch of Off-White’s “Fine Arts” capsule collection for Saks.
Virgil Abloh attends an intimate dinner at L’Avenue At Saks to celebrate the exclusive launch of Off-White’s “Fine Arts” capsule collection for Saks.
Kris Jenner and Diane von Furstenberg join Talita von Furstenberg in celebrating her first collection for DVF at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on April 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Sofia Richie joins Talita von Furstenberg in celebrating her first collection for DVF at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on April 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Kaia Gerber joins Talita von Furstenberg in celebrating her first collection for DVF at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on April 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Joan Smalls attends Salvatore Ferragamo and The Webster's Spring Break cocktail party at Indochine.
Sabrina Carpenter attends Salvatore Ferragamo and The Webster's Spring Break cocktail party at Indochine.
Scott Disick and Sofia Richie attend a kick-off of the official ASOS + LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL partnership at No Name in Hollywood.
Rose Byrne attends Ads-Up's inaugural It’s Your Shout Gala in New York.
ASAP Rocky attends the CASA LOEWE New Bond Street opening on April 24, 2019 in London, England.
Diane Kruger attends the BVLGARI World Premiere of Celestial and The Fourth Wave in partnership with Vanity Fair ahead of 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival.
Kiki Layne attends the BVLGARI World Premiere of Celestial and The Fourth Wave in partnership with Vanity Fair ahead of 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival
Laura Dern and Kristen Stewart attend the Los Angeles premiere of J.T. LEROY at ArcLight Hollywood .