Party People

Kris Jenner and Sofia Richie Partied in the Name of a Young von Furstenberg's Fashion Line

Throwing a denim and boots-themed party at New York's latest hotspot, L'Avenue, with pals like Taylor Swift and sister Bella Hadid simply wasn't enough for Gigi Hadid, as it turns out. Just two nights after her truly over-the-top 24th birthday, Hadid returned to the French restaurant inside of Saks Fifth Avenue, this time to celebrate Virgil Abloh's new Off-White "Fine Arts" collaboration with the department store. Meanwhile, over in L.A., celebs opted for private dining when it came to a luncheon celebrating Diane von Furstenberg's granddaughter Talita's debut collection, TVF, which brought out Kaia Gerber, Kris Jenner, and Sofia Richie, the latter of whom also made a rare public appearance with Scott Disick this week. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.
Off-White and Saks Fifth Avenue Celebrate Launch of Exclusive &quot;Fine Arts&quot; Capsule Collection
Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
1/13

Jimmy Fallon, GIgi Hadid, and Cam Newton attend an intimate dinner at L’Avenue At Saks to celebrate the exclusive launch of Off-White’s “Fine Arts” capsule collection for Saks.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
2/13

Virgil Abloh attends an intimate dinner at L’Avenue At Saks to celebrate the exclusive launch of Off-White’s “Fine Arts” capsule collection for Saks.

Donato Sardella
3/13

Kris Jenner and Diane von Furstenberg join Talita von Furstenberg in celebrating her first collection for DVF at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on April 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Donato Sardella
4/13

Sofia Richie joins Talita von Furstenberg in celebrating her first collection for DVF at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on April 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Donato Sardella
5/13

Kaia Gerber joins Talita von Furstenberg in celebrating her first collection for DVF at Chateau Marmont's Bar Marmont on April 25, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
6/13

Joan Smalls attends Salvatore Ferragamo and The Webster's Spring Break cocktail party at Indochine.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
7/13

Sabrina Carpenter attends Salvatore Ferragamo and The Webster's Spring Break cocktail party at Indochine.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
8/13

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie attend a kick-off of the official ASOS + LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL partnership at No Name in Hollywood.

9/13

Rose Byrne attends Ads-Up's inaugural It’s Your Shout Gala in New York.

Darren Gerrish
10/13

ASAP Rocky attends the CASA LOEWE New Bond Street opening on April 24, 2019 in London, England.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
11/13

Diane Kruger attends the BVLGARI World Premiere of Celestial and The Fourth Wave in partnership with Vanity Fair ahead of 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
12/13

Kiki Layne attends the BVLGARI World Premiere of Celestial and The Fourth Wave in partnership with Vanity Fair ahead of 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival

Rodin Eckenroth
13/13

Laura Dern and Kristen Stewart attend the Los Angeles premiere of J.T. LEROY at ArcLight Hollywood .

Keywords

DvfDiane Von FurstenbergKris JennerSofia RichieGigi Hadid