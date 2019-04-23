Gigi Hadid 's 24th birthday is technically this Tuesday, but none of her friends or family seemed to mind getting together on a Monday night to kick off the festivities. Among them was one Taylor Swift , who showed up to the dinner and party at L'avenue inside Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City in an oversize red-and-white houndstooth blazer with a floral dress, accessorized by a messenger bag emblazoned with a cat and her new semi-pink hair. (She also brought along her BFF Abigail Anderson Lucier and her brother, Austin Swift.)

You wouldn't know it from the look of her, but Swift was in fact one of the evening's few conscientious objectors: Practically everyone else in attendance stuck to Gigi's all-denim dress code. Marc Jacobs also broke the rules, though to be fair, he did show up with some denim arm candy in the form of his new husband , Char Defrancesco . As for Gigi, her sister Bella Hadid made up for the fact that the birthday girl was wearing a nondenim crop top by showing up in a denim bustier.

Pinterest Bella Hadid, wearing a denim bustier, arriving to Gigi Hadid's 24th birthday in New York City on April 22, 2019. Gotham/Getty Images

Pinterest Taylor Swift arriving to Gigi Hadid's 24th birthday in New York City on April 22, 2019. Robert Kamau/Getty Images

As Gigi stans may recall, the model was one of the foremost proponents of the Canadian tuxedo trend that was all over the runways in 2017. Naturally, the models—or supermodel, in the case of Helena Christensen—in attendance all knew exactly what to do: Martha Hunt, Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, and Dilone all stuck to the dress code (or at least riffs on it), guests like Olivia Culpo and Hailee Steinfeld followed suit. (Ashley Graham in particular nailed the look; she appears to have simply belted an oversize denim jacket and called it a day.)

Pinterest Ashley Graham and Helena Christensen arriving to Gigi Hadid's 24th birthday in New York City on April 22, 2019. Getty Images

Pinterest Char Defrancesco and Marc Jacobs arriving to Gigi Hadid's 24th birthday in New York City on April 22, 2019. Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Pinterest Hailee Steinfeld and Olivia Culpo arriving to Gigi Hadid's 24th birthday in New York City on April 22, 2019. Getty Images

Also in attendance were proud parents Mohammed and Yolanda Hadid , both of whom stuck to the dress code, plus non-supermodel siblings Anwar and Alana Hadid, both of whom did not. (Anwar opted for socks and sandals, and what appeared to be not one, but two pajama shirts instead, defying expectations just like his father, who neglected to bring along a Gigi version of his custom Bella Hadid Birkin .)

Pinterest Proud parents Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid arriving to Gigi Hadid's 24th birthday in New York City on April 22, 2019. Getty Images

Pinterest Anwar Hadid and Alana Hadid arriving to Gigi Hadid's 24th birthday in New York City on April 22, 2019. Getty Images

Perhaps because Alana wanted to live up to her reputation as the "hidden Hadid ," it was Bella and Yolanda who had the honors of presenting Gigi with a "24"-shaped cake, which was just one of many desserts, including several towers of macarons. Other amenities included a French fries station and a black-and-white photo booth, to which Swift and company eagerly flocked.

Pinterest Taylor Swift's Instagram story after Gigi Hadid's 24th birthday party, featuring Bella Hadid and Hailee Steinfeld. Courtesy of @taylorswift

Pinterest Yolanda Hadid and Bella Hadid presenting Gigi Hadid with her 24th-birthday cake; Gigi and Bella Hadid posing. Courtesy of @lentini_eersteling and @gabriellak_j

Naturally, pretty much the entire night was documented on Instagram. Seemingly everyone in attendance posted Gigi blowing out the candles on her birthday cake on Instagram Stories, though only a select few were lucky enough to capture Gigi and the rest singing along to Britney Spears.

