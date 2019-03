Revisit Grunge's Glory Days With Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love

It's been 25 years since Jesse Frohman photographed Kurt Cobain wearing a hunter cap, cheetah-print coat, and his iconic white sunglasses in New York City—and in what, eight months later, would turn out to be Cobain's final formal shoot before his death at age 27. Fortunately, Frohman was not the only one to photograph Cobain before then; he was just one of many of photographers who help spread the gospel of grunge from Seattle to the entire world. Ahead of what would have been Cobain's 52nd birthday, Morrison Hotel Gallery has devoted its three spaces in New York, Maui, and Los Angeles to revisiting grunge's glory days as captured by photographers like Frohman, Lance Mercer, and more who were on the scene, from CBGB with grunge's predecessors like Sonic Youth to the recording studio with Courtney Love . On view from March 8 through 31, and available for purchase at the gallery's website, take a look at the photos that make up " Grunge: Rise of a Generation ," featuring everyone from Kim Gordon to the late Chris Cornell, here.