Kylie Jenner wears orange eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Gisele wears messy beach waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Isabeli Fontana wears tousled waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Josephine Skriver wears pink space buns and rainbow eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lady Gaga wears rainbow eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Gwen Stefani wears glitter eyeshadow and red lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Elsa Josk wears natural waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lily Collins wears a natural rosy lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Gina Rodriguez wears long lashes. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Camila Cabello wears big curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.