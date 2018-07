Just because Kylie Jenner is focusing her attention on her new career as a " mommy blogger " following the birth of daughter Stormi doesn't mean that she's turned her back on her first love: makeup. This week, Jenner posted a fully made-up selfie including some very vibrant orange eyeshadow that made it very clear that she is still the reigning queen of Kardashian cosmetics. Meanwhile, both Gisele and Isabeli Fontana showed off their hometown pride, wearing Brazil jerseys and their own tousled beachy waves to cheer on their home country in the World Cup in Russia. Also showing their pride, albeit a different type, were Lady Gaga and Josephine Skriver, who both donned rainbow-hued eyeshadow as to party during Pride in New York City. Here, take a look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.