Best of Instagram

Kylie Jenner's Orange Eyeshadow, Gisele's Beach Waves, and the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

Just because Kylie Jenner is focusing her attention on her new career as a "mommy blogger" following the birth of daughter Stormi doesn't mean that she's turned her back on her first love: makeup. This week, Jenner posted a fully made-up selfie including some very vibrant orange eyeshadow that made it very clear that she is still the reigning queen of Kardashian cosmetics. Meanwhile, both Gisele and Isabeli Fontana showed off their hometown pride, wearing Brazil jerseys and their own tousled beachy waves to cheer on their home country in the World Cup in Russia. Also showing their pride, albeit a different type, were Lady Gaga and Josephine Skriver, who both donned rainbow-hued eyeshadow as to party during Pride in New York City. Here, take a look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.
Kylie Jenner wears orange eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
1/10

Kylie Jenner wears orange eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/10

Gisele wears messy beach waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/10

Isabeli Fontana wears tousled waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/10

Josephine Skriver wears pink space buns and rainbow eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/10

Lady Gaga wears rainbow eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/10

Gwen Stefani wears glitter eyeshadow and red lips. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/10

Elsa Josk wears natural waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/10

Lily Collins wears a natural rosy lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/10

Gina Rodriguez wears long lashes. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

10/10

Camila Cabello wears big curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Kylie Jenner