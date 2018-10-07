Best of Beauty

Ariana Grande's Winged Liner, Kylie Jenner's Matte Lip, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

With temperatures finally dropping and fashion month behind us, our favorite models, actors, and singers opted for subtle drama while moving into the cooler months. Ariana Grande paired exaggerated winged liner with her signature ponytail, while Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk channeled classic glamour, wearing her cat eye with a red lip. Sasha Lane went for a more avant-garde approach, sporting a graphic white wing and cut crease. Another favorite look of the week? Bold brows, and who better to advocate for the trend than Cara Delevingne and Lily Collins? Brows of the dark, natural variety weren't the only ones dominating Instagram. Model Soo Joo Park showed off her bleached set alongside a mauve lip and glowing skin. Also this week: Rowan Blanchard wore sunset shadow, model Irina Shayk posed fresh-faced with Cloudy the cat, and Kylie Jenner proved that the all-matte look isn't over yet. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Photo of Ariana Grande
1/10

Ariana Grande wears winged liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/10

Irina Shayk shows off glowing skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/10

Soo Joo Park sports bleached brows. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/10

Sasha Lane wears graphic white liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/10

Rowan Blanchard wears sunset shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/10

Elsa Hosk sports a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/10

Kiko Mizuhara wears a smokey eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/10

Lily Collins shows off a fresh face. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/10

Kylie Jenner wears an all-matte look. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

10/10

Cara Delevingne wears bold brows. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Keywords

Kylie Jenner