Ariana Grande's Winged Liner, Kylie Jenner's Matte Lip, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

With temperatures finally dropping and fashion month behind us, our favorite models, actors, and singers opted for subtle drama while moving into the cooler months. Ariana Grande paired exaggerated winged liner with her signature ponytail, while Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk channeled classic glamour, wearing her cat eye with a red lip. Sasha Lane went for a more avant-garde approach, sporting a graphic white wing and cut crease. Another favorite look of the week? Bold brows, and who better to advocate for the trend than Cara Delevingne and Lily Collins? Brows of the dark, natural variety weren't the only ones dominating Instagram. Model Soo Joo Park showed off her bleached set alongside a mauve lip and glowing skin. Also this week: Rowan Blanchard wore sunset shadow, model Irina Shayk posed fresh-faced with Cloudy the cat, and Kylie Jenner proved that the all-matte look isn't over yet. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.