Party People

Lady Gaga's Latest Hair Inspiration Is, Apparently, Her Mom

If there's anything Lady Gaga loves more than singing the praises of Bradley Cooper, it's her family. As anyone who has seen the documentary Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two is well aware, Gaga—known to those in question as Stefani Germanotta—is as loyal as they come when it comes to her New York-based family (her most recent studio album, Joanne, was even named after her late aunt). So while she brought fiancé Christian Carino as her date to the Golden Globes, it was only a matter of time until one of her parents nabbed a coveted plus one. That time came just two days post-Globes, at the National Board of Review awards, which she arrived at with her mom, whom, apparently, she takes beauty inspo from, as the pair both sported Old Hollywood platinum blonde waves. Also this week, Men's Fashion Week kicked off in London, with appearances by Brooklyn Beckham and Charlie Heaton. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala - Inside
Dimitrios Kambouris
1/11

Cynthia Germanotta and Lady Gaga attend The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 8, 2019 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy
2/11

Gemma Chan, Awkwafina and Constance Wu attend The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 8, 2019 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
3/11

Joan Smalls and Karlie Kloss attend the Louis Vuitton Dinner Mens SS19 Temporary Residency on January 09, 2019 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
4/11

Bella Hadid, Laurie Lynn Stark, and Jesse Jo Stark attend the Louis Vuitton Dinner Mens SS19 Temporary Residency on January 09, 2019 in New York City.

5/11

Kiki Layne, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Stephen James attend a special screening of If Beale Street Could Talk hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross on January 8, 2019 at The London West Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Stefanie Keenan
6/11

Karen Elson and Amber Valletta attend Jo Malone London Celebrates Karen Elson's Birthstones by Duffy at Sunset Tower Hotel on January 8, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.

Elisabetta Villa
7/11

Soo Joo Park attends LuisaViaRoma and Naked Heart Foundation Dinner on January 09, 2019 in Florence, Italy.

Dariusz Jasak
8/11

Paris Hilton and Jordan Barrett attend LuisaViaRoma and Naked Heart Foundation Dinner on January 09, 2019 in Florence, Italy.

Darren Gerrish
9/11

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross attend the Eye/LOEWE/Nature launch at exclusive pop-up on Brewer Street on January 5, 2019 in London, England.

10/11

Charlie Heaton attends : British Fashion Council Celebrate the launch of BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund in London, England.

11/11

Dapper Dan attendshe opening of a new exhibition in the Period Rooms at Gucci Garden and the launch of the new book Dapper Dan’s Harlem on January 8, 2019 at Gucci Garden in Florence, Italy.

