Lady Gaga's Latest Hair Inspiration Is, Apparently, Her Mom

If there's anything Lady Gaga loves more than singing the praises of Bradley Cooper, it's her family. As anyone who has seen the documentary Lady Gaga: Five Foot Two is well aware, Gaga—known to those in question as Stefani Germanotta—is as loyal as they come when it comes to her New York-based family (her most recent studio album, Joanne, was even named after her late aunt). So while she brought fiancé Christian Carino as her date to the Golden Globes, it was only a matter of time until one of her parents nabbed a coveted plus one. That time came just two days post-Globes, at the National Board of Review awards, which she arrived at with her mom, whom, apparently, she takes beauty inspo from, as the pair both sported Old Hollywood platinum blonde waves. Also this week, Men's Fashion Week kicked off in London, with appearances by Brooklyn Beckham and Charlie Heaton. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.