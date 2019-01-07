Even before its release this past October, A Star Is Born was heralded as the no. 1 frontrunner for the 2019 awards season, which kicked off this Sunday with the Golden Globes . All began as expected when Lady Gaga showed up ready to win, matching her hair to her massive periwinkle gown by Valentino Haute Couture. It wasn't long, though, before things took an unexpected turn: the bulk of the night's awards ended up going to the rather controversial films Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book , with only a single award to spare for Gaga and Bradley Cooper 's tour de force: their chart-topping single and duet "Shallow," which took home the award for Best Original Song.

By the end of the night, it turned out to be the only award Gaga would take home, too: she lost out on Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama to Glenn Close , and Cooper, well, didn't take home Best Actor or Best Director, nor even share in the victory for "Shallow," as it was instead handed over—surprisingly enough, by one Taylor Swift —to a teary Gaga and her co-writers, Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, and Mark Ronson .

Pinterest Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando accepting the Best Original Song - Motion Picture award for A Star Is Born's "Shallow" at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, presented to them by Taylor Swift. NBC/Getty Images

As usual , though, Gaga took care to thank Cooper in her speech, which she ended with "Bradley, I love you." She also spent the night sitting next to Cooper—as well as her fiancé, the talent agent Christian Carino .

Pinterest Christian Carino and Lady Gaga at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

And while Gaga no doubt would have been welcomed into a handful of the Globes's notoriously wild after-parties, instead, she opted to head home with Carino, who posted an Instagram of her taking it quite easy to celebrate her victory: cozied up in bed sans gown, with her Globe tucked under her arm and a bowl (and box) of the cereal Fruity Pebbles. (By the way, Carino may be worth a follow for those interested in seeing more BTS Gaga; he also recently shared a dispatch from the first night of her "Enigma" residency in Las Vegas, comprised solely of Gaga's bare legs and feet.)

Meanwhile, the rest of the crew got an early start on their victory: Ronson spent the hours ahead of the awards playing "Shallow" on the guitar, and listening to it on the radio with Rossomando, as he documented on his Instagram Stories.

As for Gaga's other love, fret not: he won't go unrecognized—if only because if all goes as planned , he and Gaga will soon enough be performing "Shallow" at the Oscars.

