Lady Gaga's Style Evolution, From a Meat Dress to Custom Versace

Perhaps no one person has under gone more style transformations, musical or otherwise, than the one and only Lady Gaga. The pop provocateur, actress, musician, activist, and philanthropist that is Gaga has undergone more outfit changes than one could ever hope to achieve in a lifetime. From raw meat to prosthetic mermaid tails, Lady Gaga’s wild ensembles run the gamut from ethereal to off-putting, sometimes in the course of one day. Through several reinventions, Lady Gaga has continually pushed the boundaries of art, fashion, and music throughout her career, garnering her countless record sales, six Grammy Awards, and worldwide recognition. Calling several designers close friends and having walked the runway for both Mugler and Marc Jacobs, as well as fronting several campaigns for Versace and Tom Ford, Lady Gaga has some serious fashion-cred. Whether she’s channeling the raw, country-infused pop rock of her album “Joanne” in her baby pink cowgirl hat, to the glitter-dusted club kid appeal from The Fame, or casually donning haute couture as street wear; Lady Gaga does it like she does everything else, with the utmost conviction and a truly killer pair of heels. For Mother Monster’s birthday today, a look at some of her most fantastic looks.
2006
2006

A brunette Gaga performing at Lollapalooza, in a homemade disco bra.That DIY aesthetic was only a small taste of what was to come.

2007

One of the earliest incarnations of the Lady Gaga persona: snood, sunglasses, David Bowie makeup, and platinum blonde hair.

2008

Lady Gaga and her “hair bow” debut on Good Day New York in 2008. Most of her costumes at this time where largely handmade.

2008

Lady Gaga at a Fashion Week event in 2008, complete with towering shoulder pads and signature snood.

2009

Gaga at a concert event in Germany, wearing one of her crystal stalagmite encrusted dresses.

2009

Sporting rainbow colored locks, leopard briefs, and thigh-high boots at a Tokyo airport.

2009

Gaga on the VMAs red carpet, wearing the first of one of many VMA looks that will go down in fashion history.

2009

Meeting the Queen of England in Edwardian-themed red latex gown and crystal encrusted eye makeup.

2010

At the 52nd Grammy Awards wearing custom Armani Prive and a matching, hand-held sculpture.

2010

Leaving her concert at the O2 Arena in Germany at the height of "Bad Romance" fever.

2010

At the VMAs in an Alexander McQueen look, wearing the infamous Armadillo platform heels.

2010

Leaving dinner in Paris dedecked in diamonds and blush pink silk.

2011

Accepting the Grammy award for best pop vocal album wearing archive Mugler at the beginning of her “Born This Way” era.

2011

A chic, fully monochromatic look (“teal blonde” hair included) at Narita Airport in Tokyo.

2011

At the CFDA awards sporting a teal bob. She won the Fashion Icon Award that evening.

2012

A radiant brunette Lady Gaga at Harrods for the launch of her fragrance, Fame.

2012

Lady Gaga wearing archive Versace with the designer in Milan.

2012

Fairytale princess Gaga in an Alexander McQueen gown.

2013

Channeling a rave-disco incarnation of Botticelli’s Venus at the VMAs.

2013

Lady “Godiva” Gaga arriving on the American Music Awards red carpet atop a mechanical horse and wearing Atelier Versace.

2013

At an event in Japan in promotion of her album Artpop.

2013

A street style moment in London complete with “Botticelli babe” waves and prismatic eyeglasses.

2014

Sporting ultra long white-blond locks and a pink fur coat leaving her apartment in New York.

2014

Wearing a lavender Atelier Versace gown at the 86th Annual Academy Awards.

2014

Wearing a star-spangled, custom white Valentino gown with diamante eyebrows to match at the Kennedy Center Honors.

2015

Entering the era of polished, elegant, and jazz Gaga for her collaboration album with Tony Bennett.

2015

Wearing a custom, glittering Azzedine Alaia gown to the 87th Annual Academy Awards.

2015

Lady Gaga at the Songwriter's Hall of Fame induction, channeling John Lennon by way of Alexander Wang.

2016

Full Bowie-glam in a custom Marc Jacobs look for the 58th Grammy Awards, where Gaga performed a tribute to the late performer.

2016

A vision in an ivory Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit for the Academy Awards.

2016

Wearing a Versace “circuit board” body suit for the Met Gala Manus x Machina red carpet.

2016

In full Joanne mode for a press event in Japan, wearing her signature pale pink hat and mermaid length blonde hair.

2017

Gaga sported a chic athletic-inspired look from Versace for a press conference before her Superbowl Halftime show performance.

2017

Glam-rock metal babe on the Grammys red carpet before her performance with Metallica.

