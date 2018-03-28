Lady Gaga's Style Evolution, From a Meat Dress to Custom Versace

A brunette Gaga performing at Lollapalooza, in a homemade disco bra.That DIY aesthetic was only a small taste of what was to come.
One of the earliest incarnations of the Lady Gaga persona: snood, sunglasses, David Bowie makeup, and platinum blonde hair.
Lady Gaga and her “hair bow” debut on Good Day New York in 2008. Most of her costumes at this time where largely handmade.
Lady Gaga at a Fashion Week event in 2008, complete with towering shoulder pads and signature snood.
Gaga at a concert event in Germany, wearing one of her crystal stalagmite encrusted dresses.
Sporting rainbow colored locks, leopard briefs, and thigh-high boots at a Tokyo airport.
Gaga on the VMAs red carpet, wearing the first of one of many VMA looks that will go down in fashion history.
Meeting the Queen of England in Edwardian-themed red latex gown and crystal encrusted eye makeup.
At the 52nd Grammy Awards wearing custom Armani Prive and a matching, hand-held sculpture.
Leaving her concert at the O2 Arena in Germany at the height of "Bad Romance" fever.
At the VMAs in an Alexander McQueen look, wearing the infamous Armadillo platform heels.
Leaving dinner in Paris dedecked in diamonds and blush pink silk.
Accepting the Grammy award for best pop vocal album wearing archive Mugler at the beginning of her “Born This Way” era.
A chic, fully monochromatic look (“teal blonde” hair included) at Narita Airport in Tokyo.
At the CFDA awards sporting a teal bob. She won the Fashion Icon Award that evening.
A radiant brunette Lady Gaga at Harrods for the launch of her fragrance, Fame.
Lady Gaga wearing archive Versace with the designer in Milan.
Fairytale princess Gaga in an Alexander McQueen gown.
Channeling a rave-disco incarnation of Botticelli’s Venus at the VMAs.
Lady “Godiva” Gaga arriving on the American Music Awards red carpet atop a mechanical horse and wearing Atelier Versace.
At an event in Japan in promotion of her album Artpop.
A street style moment in London complete with “Botticelli babe” waves and prismatic eyeglasses.
Sporting ultra long white-blond locks and a pink fur coat leaving her apartment in New York.
Wearing a lavender Atelier Versace gown at the 86th Annual Academy Awards.
Wearing a star-spangled, custom white Valentino gown with diamante eyebrows to match at the Kennedy Center Honors.
Entering the era of polished, elegant, and jazz Gaga for her collaboration album with Tony Bennett.
Wearing a custom, glittering Azzedine Alaia gown to the 87th Annual Academy Awards.
Lady Gaga at the Songwriter's Hall of Fame induction, channeling John Lennon by way of Alexander Wang.
Full Bowie-glam in a custom Marc Jacobs look for the 58th Grammy Awards, where Gaga performed a tribute to the late performer.
A vision in an ivory Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit for the Academy Awards.
Wearing a Versace “circuit board” body suit for the Met Gala Manus x Machina red carpet.
In full Joanne mode for a press event in Japan, wearing her signature pale pink hat and mermaid length blonde hair.
Gaga sported a chic athletic-inspired look from Versace for a press conference before her Superbowl Halftime show performance.
Glam-rock metal babe on the Grammys red carpet before her performance with Metallica.