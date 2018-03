Lady Gaga's Style Evolution, From a Meat Dress to Custom Versace

Perhaps no one person has under gone more style transformations , musical or otherwise, than the one and only Lady Gaga. The pop provocateur, actress, musician, activist, and philanthropist that is Gaga has undergone more outfit changes than one could ever hope to achieve in a lifetime. From raw meat to prosthetic mermaid tails, Lady Gaga’s wild ensembles run the gamut from ethereal to off-putting, sometimes in the course of one day. Through several reinventions, Lady Gaga has continually pushed the boundaries of art, fashion, and music throughout her career, garnering her countless record sales, six Grammy Awards , and worldwide recognition. Calling several designers close friends and having walked the runway for both Mugler and Marc Jacobs, as well as fronting several campaigns for Versace and Tom Ford , Lady Gaga has some serious fashion-cred. Whether she’s channeling the raw, country-infused pop rock of her album “Joanne” in her baby pink cowgirl hat, to the glitter-dusted club kid appeal from The Fame, or casually donning haute couture as street wear; Lady Gaga does it like she does everything else, with the utmost conviction and a truly killer pair of heels. For Mother Monster’s birthday today, a look at some of her most fantastic looks.