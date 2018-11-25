Lily Collins's Regal Updo, Kiernan Shipka's Bouncy Curls, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

Lily Collins looks regal in a braided updo. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Daphne Groeneveld pairs fluffy brows with winged liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
SZA wears a smokey cat eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Sofia Richie sports a glossy lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Duckie Thot shows off glowing skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kiernan Shipka celebrates her birthday in a red lip and bouncy curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Joan Smalls looks radiant in rosy blush. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Christina Aguilera keeps it sophisticated in a sleek topknot and matte red pout. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Jasmine Tookes wears a dewy highlight. Photo courtesy of Instagram.