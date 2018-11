Lily Collins's Regal Updo, Kiernan Shipka's Bouncy Curls, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

With holiday season officially underway, your favorite celebrities' makeup looks are starting to get more and more festive. Case in point: Lily Collins stepped out in a regal braided updo and smokey eye at the 10th Annual Governors Awards last week, while model Daphne Groeneveld opted for fluffy brows with a simple feline flick. Duckie Thot proved that glowing skin is always in, showing off a flawless complexion while posing for a selfie at the airport, and model Jasmine Tookes also put the focus on skin, sporting a dewy glow while in Spain. Kiernan Shipka celebrated her 19th birthday in a red lip and bouncy curls, while fellow blonde Christina Aguilera paired her matte red pout with a sleek topknot. Also this week: Sofia Richie wore a glossy lip, while SZA rocked smoked-out liner. Here, a closer look at this week's best beauty moments.