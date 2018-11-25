Best of Beauty

Lily Collins's Regal Updo, Kiernan Shipka's Bouncy Curls, and More of the Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week

With holiday season officially underway, your favorite celebrities' makeup looks are starting to get more and more festive. Case in point: Lily Collins stepped out in a regal braided updo and smokey eye at the 10th Annual Governors Awards last week, while model Daphne Groeneveld opted for fluffy brows with a simple feline flick. Duckie Thot proved that glowing skin is always in, showing off a flawless complexion while posing for a selfie at the airport, and model Jasmine Tookes also put the focus on skin, sporting a dewy glow while in Spain. Kiernan Shipka celebrated her 19th birthday in a red lip and bouncy curls, while fellow blonde Christina Aguilera paired her matte red pout with a sleek topknot. Also this week: Sofia Richie wore a glossy lip, while SZA rocked smoked-out liner. Here, a closer look at this week's best beauty moments.
Lily Collins looks regal in a braided updo. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Daphne Groeneveld pairs fluffy brows with winged liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

SZA wears a smokey cat eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Sofia Richie sports a glossy lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Duckie Thot shows off glowing skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kiernan Shipka celebrates her birthday in a red lip and bouncy curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Joan Smalls looks radiant in rosy blush. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Christina Aguilera keeps it sophisticated in a sleek topknot and matte red pout. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Jasmine Tookes wears a dewy highlight. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

