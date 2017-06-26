Style Evolution

Lily James Has Always Been Into the Princess Look, Even Pre-Cinderella

On-screen, Lily James is no stranger to the corset and full-skirt. Over the course of her career, the Brit has almost exclusively appeared in period pieces, from Downton Abbey to War & Peace, seeing her in the most proper of ensembles. But it is another role that seems to have effected her style off-screen the most: Disney princess Cinderella. To be fair, even before slipping into the iconic glass slippers in 2015, James had already shown an affinity to lady-like, romantic gowns on the red carpet that give off a princess-like vibe all their own. What's more, the England-native is all about hometown pride, often wearing British houses like Alexander McQueen, Burberry, and Erdem. In her latest role in Edgar Wright's Baby Driver, James ditches the long skirts in favor of a classic waitress uniform, but when it comes to the premieres, she's stayed true to form in gorgeous, dreamy dresses. Here, a look back at her best style moments.
Fast Girls - UK Film Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Lily James attends the UK premiere of Fast Girls at the Odeon West End on June 7, 2012 in London, England.

Lily James attends The Laurence Olivier Awards at The Royal Opera House on April 28, 2013 in London, England.

Lily James attends the Cinderella premiere during the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival at Berlinale Palace on February 13, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.

Lily James attends a screening of Disney's Cinderella hosted by The Cinema Society And Stuart Weitzman at Tribeca Grand Hotel on March 8, 2015 in New York City.

Lily James attends the Cinderella Moscow premiere on February 16, 2015 in Moscow, Russia.

Lily James attends the premiere of Disney's Cinderella at the El Capitan Theatre on March 1, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Lily James attends the premiere of Cinderella at Roppongi Hills on April 08, 2015 in Tokyo, Japan.

Lily James arrives at the Entertainment Weekly celebration at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 11, 2015 in San Diego, California.

Lily James attends the annual Charles Finch Filmmakers Dinner during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 16, 2014 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Lily James attends the European premiere of Pride And Prejudice And Zombies at the Vue West End on February 1, 2016 in London, England.

Lily James attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Lily James attends the premiere of Screen Gems' Pride and Prejudice and Zombies on January 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Lily James attends the W Magazine celebration of the 'Best Performances' Portfolio and The Golden Globes with Audi and Dom Perignon at Chateau Marmont on January 7, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Lily James attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week Spring/Summer collections 2017 on September 19, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.

Lily James hosts an event to celebrate the launch of My Burberry Black at Burberry's all day cafe Thomas's on August 22, 2016 in London, England.

Lily James attends 'Up Next: The National Theatre's Annual Fundraising Gala" at The National Theatre on March 7, 2017 in London, England.

Lily James, wearing Burberry, attends an event to celebrate 'The Tale of Thomas Burberry' at Burberry's all day cafe Thomas's on November 1, 2016 in London, England.

Lily James attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Lily James attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6, 2017 in London, England.

Lily James attends the De Beers Grand Opening at Harrods on June 8, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

Lily James attends DuJour's Summer Issue Cover Party with Lily James presented by Belvedere Vodka at Beauty & Essex on June 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Lily James attends the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' Baby Driver at Ace Hotel on June 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Lily James attends the European premiere of Baby Driver on June 21, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

