Lily James Has Always Been Into the Princess Look, Even Pre-Cinderella

On-screen, Lily James is no stranger to the corset and full-skirt. Over the course of her career, the Brit has almost exclusively appeared in period pieces, from Downton Abbey to War & Peace, seeing her in the most proper of ensembles. But it is another role that seems to have effected her style off-screen the most: Disney princess Cinderella. To be fair, even before slipping into the iconic glass slippers in 2015, James had already shown an affinity to lady-like, romantic gowns on the red carpet that give off a princess-like vibe all their own. What's more, the England-native is all about hometown pride, often wearing British houses like Alexander McQueen, Burberry, and Erdem. In her latest role in Edgar Wright's Baby Driver , James ditches the long skirts in favor of a classic waitress uniform, but when it comes to the premieres, she's stayed true to form in gorgeous, dreamy dresses. Here, a look back at her best style moments.