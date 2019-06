With the passing of Memorial Day marking the official beginning summer, stars are fully embracing the new season with a slew of minimal and no-makeup makeup looks. The model Mayowa Nicholas showed off a radiant complexion while posing for a sunny selfie (and sporting a bucket hat , of course), and Tracee Ellis Ross opted to go fully makeup-free. Kiersey Clemons added a flick of liner to her outer corners, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley paired a bright rose pout with an otherwise minimal look. Of course, Kylie Jenner can always be counted on to switch things up in the beauty department, and this week the makeup maven sported a pop of pastel pink shadow in her inner corners. Also embracing looks of the bolder variety were Georgia May Jagger, who rocked bright magenta locks, and Lily-Rose Depp , who wore retro liner. Here, a look at all the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.