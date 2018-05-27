W Editors' Favorite Picks from the Memorial Day Weekend Sales

Memorial Day Weekend is the official kick-off to summertime. While you may think of barbecues, rooftop soirees, and exotic last minute trips, we are also thinking about the summertime sale season. It is finally warm enough to wear those elusive spring collection staples that require a hint of a tan, and the Memorial Day Weekend sales offer just the moment to snap them up before they get away. The Sephora sale is practically an invitation to stock up on beauty must-haves for sun-soaked skin. For those of you planning to host festivities this Memorial Day Weekend, try a new umbrella for the garden, or new linens for the home, on sale now at our new nesting go-to, Parachute Home. Even if your idea of a successful Memorial Day Weekend includes riding in helicopters and lounging on yachts, it is worth checking out these summer sale must-haves, below.
Rebecca Taylor Rose Pleated Dress
Rebecca Taylor Rose Pleated Dress

“Memorial Day kicks off ‘Summer Friday’ season, and this dress will be my go-to - chic enough for the office but laid-back enough for a casual Friday dinner en plein air.” - Caroline Grosso, Digital Fashion Editor Rebecca Taylor dress, $476, rebeccataylor.com. Take 25% off with code MAY25.

East London Parasols Hand Painted Parasol

“I love the idea of buying a summer umbrella for the garden, and I am buying this one whether it goes on a holiday sale or not!” - Grace Fuller, Jewelry Editor East London Parasols cream parasol hand painted with gold ink, with bamboo spokes, white cotton fringing with white and gold beaded tassels, $530, www.eastlondonparasols.com.

Kat & Rodger Wool and Cashmere Geometric Print Throw

“With Parachute Home’s Memorial Day sale, I plan to upgrade linens. The home company teamed up with LA-based ceramicists Kat & Rodger for this covetable wool and cashmere blend throw in a black and grey geometric print,” - Nora Milch, Accessories Director, Parachute Home graphic throw, $269, parachutehome.com.

Neous Macrame Slingback

“Nothing says summer quite like crochet and a white shoe. This slingback from Neous marries the two, while keeping the shape super modern thanks to it's sculptural heel.” - Lauren McCarthy, Digital Style Editor. Neous macrame slingback, $446.98, needsupply.com.

Aimé Leon Dore Baseball Shirt

“The cult Stockholm streetwear shop Caliroots doesn't technically have a Memorial Day sale—it's in Sweden—but they do have on sale right now a piece of Americana with a fashion twist that I'd like for cool summer nights at the ballpark: This black Aimé Leon Dore baseball shirt, in a nubby, cuddly wool.” - Fan Zhong, Deputy Digital Editor Aimé shirt, $318, caliroots.com.

Sunday Riley's Juno Essential Face Oil

“Between barbecues, rooftop parties and just getting out of office I plan on spending a lot of time outside this Memorial Day. I'm already covered on SPF, but I plan to pick up a brightening anti-aging face oil like Sunday Riley's Juno to keep my skin glowing post-long weekend.” - Taylor Bissell, Designer. Sunday Riley Juno Oil, $63, sephora.com.

Seletti Kintsugi Serving Tray

“I plan to show up to summer soirées with a tray that overshadows my lack of cooking abilities, and this Kintsugi gold-bonded ceramic might just make some cut up watermelon the attraction of any party.” - Taylor Ford, Associate Director of Social Media. Seletti Kintsugi Serving Tray, $236 us.amara.com.

Open House Silver Earrings

“I just made the summer move of chopping off half of my hair, and have been repeatedly going to put my hair in a ponytail only to realize half my hair is long enough to pull back ever since. On the plus side, though, I've realized I can finally make use of those ear piercings I got at Claire's back in middle school—that is, as soon as I update my earring collection so that it doesn't also reflect my middle school-era taste.” - Stephanie Eckhardt, Associate Digital Editor. Open House, sterling silver earrings, $175, needsupply.com.

Jacquemus Knot Front Shirt

“Summer dressing is synonymous with crisp whites, and what better way to celebrate that than this new twist—no pun intended—on the classic white button-down by Jacquemus.” - Lauren McCarthy, Digital Style Editor Jacquemus knot front shirt., $287. farfetch.com.

Franco Albini Ottoman

“Moving apartments over Memorial Day is not as chic as heading off to a beachy getaway, but I’m looking forward to bringing the light and airy feeling inside with this mid-century rattan ottoman that I’ve had my eye on at The Apartment by The Line.” - Caroline Grosso, Senior Digital Fashion Editor. Franco Albini ottoman, $585, orchardmile.com.

