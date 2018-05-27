W Editors' Favorite Picks from the Memorial Day Weekend Sales

“Memorial Day kicks off ‘Summer Friday’ season, and this dress will be my go-to - chic enough for the office but laid-back enough for a casual Friday dinner en plein air.” - Caroline Grosso, Digital Fashion Editor Rebecca Taylor dress, $476, rebeccataylor.com. Take 25% off with code MAY25.
“I love the idea of buying a summer umbrella for the garden, and I am buying this one whether it goes on a holiday sale or not!” - Grace Fuller, Jewelry Editor East London Parasols cream parasol hand painted with gold ink, with bamboo spokes, white cotton fringing with white and gold beaded tassels, $530, www.eastlondonparasols.com.
“With Parachute Home’s Memorial Day sale, I plan to upgrade linens. The home company teamed up with LA-based ceramicists Kat & Rodger for this covetable wool and cashmere blend throw in a black and grey geometric print,” - Nora Milch, Accessories Director, Parachute Home graphic throw, $269, parachutehome.com.
“Nothing says summer quite like crochet and a white shoe. This slingback from Neous marries the two, while keeping the shape super modern thanks to it's sculptural heel.” - Lauren McCarthy, Digital Style Editor. Neous macrame slingback, $446.98, needsupply.com.
“The cult Stockholm streetwear shop Caliroots doesn't technically have a Memorial Day sale—it's in Sweden—but they do have on sale right now a piece of Americana with a fashion twist that I'd like for cool summer nights at the ballpark: This black Aimé Leon Dore baseball shirt, in a nubby, cuddly wool.” - Fan Zhong, Deputy Digital Editor Aimé shirt, $318, caliroots.com.
“Between barbecues, rooftop parties and just getting out of office I plan on spending a lot of time outside this Memorial Day. I'm already covered on SPF, but I plan to pick up a brightening anti-aging face oil like Sunday Riley's Juno to keep my skin glowing post-long weekend.” - Taylor Bissell, Designer. Sunday Riley Juno Oil, $63, sephora.com.
“I plan to show up to summer soirées with a tray that overshadows my lack of cooking abilities, and this Kintsugi gold-bonded ceramic might just make some cut up watermelon the attraction of any party.” - Taylor Ford, Associate Director of Social Media. Seletti Kintsugi Serving Tray, $236 us.amara.com.
“I just made the summer move of chopping off half of my hair, and have been repeatedly going to put my hair in a ponytail only to realize half my hair is long enough to pull back ever since. On the plus side, though, I've realized I can finally make use of those ear piercings I got at Claire's back in middle school—that is, as soon as I update my earring collection so that it doesn't also reflect my middle school-era taste.” - Stephanie Eckhardt, Associate Digital Editor. Open House, sterling silver earrings, $175, needsupply.com.
“Summer dressing is synonymous with crisp whites, and what better way to celebrate that than this new twist—no pun intended—on the classic white button-down by Jacquemus.” - Lauren McCarthy, Digital Style Editor Jacquemus knot front shirt., $287. farfetch.com.
“Moving apartments over Memorial Day is not as chic as heading off to a beachy getaway, but I’m looking forward to bringing the light and airy feeling inside with this mid-century rattan ottoman that I’ve had my eye on at The Apartment by The Line.” - Caroline Grosso, Senior Digital Fashion Editor. Franco Albini ottoman, $585, orchardmile.com.