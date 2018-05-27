W Editors' Favorite Picks from the Memorial Day Weekend Sales

“I just made the summer move of chopping off half of my hair, and have been repeatedly going to put my hair in a ponytail only to realize half my hair is long enough to pull back ever since. On the plus side, though, I've realized I can finally make use of those ear piercings I got at Claire's back in middle school—that is, as soon as I update my earring collection so that it doesn't also reflect my middle school-era taste.” - Stephanie Eckhardt, Associate Digital Editor. Open House, sterling silver earrings, $175, needsupply.com.