The Best Shell Jewelry To Shop Now, Just in Time For Your Next Island Vacation

Sometimes mini is the way to go. Incorporate a subtle shell moment with these gold charm hoops.
Buy now: Argento Vivo hoops, $44,
[argentovivo.us](https://www.argentovivo.us/collections/earrings/products/open-shell-drop-hoop?variant=14641638965300).
This delicate shell hoop go with anything and everything.
Buy now: Anni Lu, shell hoops, $55,
farfetch.com.
More of a neon girl than au naturel? This bright hue cowrie single earring in highlighter pink will be your new favorite piece of jewelry.
Buy now: Aurelie Bidermann, shell earring, $115,
farfetch.com.
With gorgeous rose gold, diamonds, and sapphires, this luxe necklace from designer Bibi Van Der Velden is our dream summer accessory.
Buy now: Bibi Van Der Velden, pendant necklace, $10,271,
farfetch.com.
No need to decide between polished pearls or boho cowrie shells with this charming necklace from new jewelry label Brinker & Eliza.
Buy now: Brinker & Eliza, shell and pearl necklace, $160modaoperandi.com.
These shell and crystal earrings are a great way to add some glitz to your go-to travel attire.
Buy now: Etro, shell, crystal, and faux pearl earrings, $255, modaoperandi.com.
The always-so-cool French designer Isabel Marant has teamed up with Net-A-Porter for an exclusive summer capsule collection, complete with all the breezy boho clothes and accessories you'd need for a summer in Ibiza.
Buy now: Isabel Marant, gold anklet, $190, netaporter.com.
Wear this coral-colored bamboo and cowrie shell necklace on your next Balearic get-a-way.
Buy now: Maison Irem, bamboo necklace, $148,shopbop.com.
A gilded charm bracelet, complete with different sized seashells, is a quick and easy way to accessorize your summer wardrobe.
Buy now: Renna, charm bracelet, $15,000, modaoperandi.com.
The queen of covetable minimalist jewelry makes a bold statement this summer with a shell collar necklace.
Buy now: Sophie Buhai, shell collar necklace, $2,820modaoperandi.com.
Perfect for a casual day by the beach or a fun night out, layer this this gold cowrie shell necklace from Tohum with other favorite jewelry.
Buy now: Tohum, shell choker, $345,
modaoperandi.com.
Venessa Arigaza's forte is playful jewelry. We love this mix of pearls with a mix of rainbow of cowrie shells, a unique way to make a statement.
Buy now: Venessa Arizaga, rainbow shell necklace, $150,
shopbop.com.
Swap out your standard pearls for this unique mixed pearl and shell necklace.
Buy now: Chan Luu, shell necklace, $195,shopbop.com.
This simple shell necklace can be worn on its own or styled with some of your favorite chains.
Buy now: Shashi, gold necklace, $55, shopbop.com.
This shell and pearl necklace, in peachy and turquoise colors, will make it feel like summer all year round.
Buy now: Wald Berlin, shell, pearl necklace, $283,
net-a-porter.com.