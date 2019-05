The Best Shell Jewelry To Shop Now, Just in Time For Your Next Island Vacation

Whether you are gearing up for your summer vacation, or dreaming of sipping your favorite cocktail on the beach, we have the perfect shell jewelry to top off all of your beach-ready looks. Anklets are always a go-to when on holiday, and thankfully, Isabel Marant has just dropped an exclusive capsule collection on Net-A-Porter, complete with a yellow gold shell anklet. From a sophisticated gold drop earring to a bold, colorful shell necklace from beloved jewelry designer Sophie Buhai, you’ll be sure to stand out this summer. Now all you have to do is book that gorgeous island vacation , and pack a brand-new bikini , like the jet-setter you are deep down.