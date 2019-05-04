great escapes

The Best Shell Jewelry To Shop Now, Just in Time For Your Next Island Vacation

Whether you are gearing up for your summer vacation, or dreaming of sipping your favorite cocktail on the beach, we have the perfect shell jewelry to top off all of your beach-ready looks. Anklets are always a go-to when on holiday, and thankfully, Isabel Marant has just dropped an exclusive capsule collection on Net-A-Porter, complete with a yellow gold shell anklet. From a sophisticated gold drop earring to a bold, colorful shell necklace from beloved jewelry designer Sophie Buhai, you’ll be sure to stand out this summer. Now all you have to do is book that gorgeous island vacation, and pack a brand-new bikini, like the jet-setter you are deep down.
Argento Vivo
Argento Vivo

Sometimes mini is the way to go. Incorporate a subtle shell moment with these gold charm hoops.

Buy now: Argento Vivo hoops, $44,
[argentovivo.us](https://www.argentovivo.us/collections/earrings/products/open-shell-drop-hoop?variant=14641638965300).

Anni Lu

This delicate shell hoop go with anything and everything.

Buy now: Anni Lu, shell hoops, $55,
farfetch.com.

Aurelie Bidermann

More of a neon girl than au naturel? This bright hue cowrie single earring in highlighter pink will be your new favorite piece of jewelry.

Buy now: Aurelie Bidermann, shell earring, $115,
farfetch.com.

Bibi Van Der Velden

With gorgeous rose gold, diamonds, and sapphires, this luxe necklace from designer Bibi Van Der Velden is our dream summer accessory.

Buy now: Bibi Van Der Velden, pendant necklace, $10,271,
farfetch.com.

Brinker & Eliza

No need to decide between polished pearls or boho cowrie shells with this charming necklace from new jewelry label Brinker & Eliza.

Buy now: Brinker & Eliza, shell and pearl necklace, $160modaoperandi.com.

Etro

These shell and crystal earrings are a great way to add some glitz to your go-to travel attire.

Buy now: Etro, shell, crystal, and faux pearl earrings, $255, modaoperandi.com.

Isabel Marant

The always-so-cool French designer Isabel Marant has teamed up with Net-A-Porter for an exclusive summer capsule collection, complete with all the breezy boho clothes and accessories you'd need for a summer in Ibiza.

Buy now: Isabel Marant, gold anklet, $190, netaporter.com.

Maison Iren

Wear this coral-colored bamboo and cowrie shell necklace on your next Balearic get-a-way.

Buy now: Maison Irem, bamboo necklace, $148,shopbop.com.

Renna

A gilded charm bracelet, complete with different sized seashells, is a quick and easy way to accessorize your summer wardrobe.

Buy now: Renna, charm bracelet, $15,000, modaoperandi.com.

Sophie Buhai

The queen of covetable minimalist jewelry makes a bold statement this summer with a shell collar necklace.

Buy now: Sophie Buhai, shell collar necklace, $2,820modaoperandi.com.

Tohum

Perfect for a casual day by the beach or a fun night out, layer this this gold cowrie shell necklace from Tohum with other favorite jewelry.

Buy now: Tohum, shell choker, $345,
modaoperandi.com.

Venessa Arigaza

Venessa Arigaza's forte is playful jewelry. We love this mix of pearls with a mix of rainbow of cowrie shells, a unique way to make a statement.

Buy now: Venessa Arizaga, rainbow shell necklace, $150,
shopbop.com.

Chan Luu

Swap out your standard pearls for this unique mixed pearl and shell necklace.

Buy now: Chan Luu, shell necklace, $195,shopbop.com.

Shashi

This simple shell necklace can be worn on its own or styled with some of your favorite chains.

Buy now: Shashi, gold necklace, $55, shopbop.com.

Wald Berlin

This shell and pearl necklace, in peachy and turquoise colors, will make it feel like summer all year round.

Buy now: Wald Berlin, shell, pearl necklace, $283,
net-a-porter.com.

