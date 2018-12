You can always count on a handful of celebrities to use Instagram in ways that are funny, daring, unexplainable, or simply out of control. Every week, it would appear that someone with a very large sphere of influence has one-upped their celebrity counterparts with a strange and unexpected post. Selfies, sponcon, and callouts galore litter that main feed day in and day out, but this week, there were quite a few contenders for who posted the weirdest content on their personal Instagram. Martha Stewart gave us all we ever wanted with a photograph of herself sitting—no, lounging—on Santa's lap, and Nick Jonas offered up quite the overshare when he posted a photo to commemorate the anniversary of his brother Kevin and sister-in-law Danielle, only to turn it into a revelation about the zit that appeared on his forehead during their wedding day. But neither of those could top the unforeseen selfie the always put-together Julianne Moore shared apropos of seemingly nothing, or the absolutely bonkers Simpsons-esque rendition of Justin and Hailey Bieber, or even Lindsay Lohan's unexplained "blessed moment" with Angelina Jolie and Meryl Streep from god knows when. Maybe it was just a regular week for Hollywood, but for the rest of us, this stuff is pretty entertaining, and definitely weird. Here, a look at some of the strangest celebrity Instagrams of this week.