11 Ways to Shop Living Coral, Pantone's 2019 Color of the Year

It's that time of the season. Pantone has finally announced its 2019 color of the year: Living Coral, a bright and optimistic warm pink. While the shade is typically reserved for the spring and summer months, there's no reason to wait until 2019 to shop next year's hottest hue. Go all-out by topping off your look with a midi-length coat in the vibrant shade, like the Delpozo and Marine Serre options below, or add a subtle pop with a cashmere sweater from The Elder Statesman peeking out of a winter coat. If you're spending the holidays chasing warmer weather, consider a chic Eres one-piece swimsuit or square-toed mule from LOQ. Are handbags your splurge of choice? Treat yourself to a mini top handle bag from Delvaux or Mark Cross. Take a look at these 11 Living Coral pieces that are sure to liven up your wardrobe moving into the new year.
The Elder Statesman
The Elder Statesman

No one does cashmere quite like Los Angeles based label The Elder Statesman, and this hand-spun turtleneck will add a much-needed pop of color to your black winter puffer.

Buy now: The Elder Statesman Highland Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $710, net-a-porter.com.

Eres

Headed to warmer locales this winter? Consider this Eres one-piece swimsuit, which is sure to look great against a bronzy glow.

Buy now: Eres Le Essentiels Larcin Swimsuit, $405, net-a-porter.com.

LOQ

There's nothing easier than slipping on a pair of mules, and you're going to want to show off this pair from LOQ by teaming them with a cropped pant.

Buy now: LOQ Square Toe Mule, $209, farfetch.com.

Delpozo

If a bright coral coat wasn't enough of a statement, this virgin wool and alpaca number from Delpozo features dramatic bishop sleeves that are sure to command attention.

Buy now: Delpozo Belted Coat, $3,900, farfetch.com.

Delvaux

Treat yourself to a structured, ladylike top handle bag in a cheery hue from storied fine-leather-goods brand Delvaux.

Buy now: Delvaux Brilliant Mini Satchel, $4,850, barneys.com.

Tibi

This double breasted Tibi blazer does double duty as both a statement-making office staple and sleek addition to your more casual weekend looks.

Buy now: Tibi Steward Blazer, $298, shopbop.com.

Dorothee Schumacher

For those who are neon novices, opting for classic silhouettes, like these tailored trousers from Dorothee Schumacher, tone down a vibrant shade.

Buy now: Dorothee Schumacher Tailored Trousers, $520, farfetch.com.

Marine Serre

While less-than-ideal weather often calls for practicality, there's no reason to let style take a back seat. This coral raincoat from Marine Serre features a gathered drawstring waist and zip-away hood, perfect for rainy days.

Buy now: Marine Serre Hooded PVC Raincoat, $777, farfetch.com.

Prada

Ease into the vibrant coral by opting for pieces with an athletic sensibility. This nylon jacket from Prada is the perfect utilitarian topper.

Buy now: Prada Nylon Gabardine Hooded Jacket, $755, farfetch.com.

Mark Cross

This tiny bucket bag from Mark Cross has the perfect amount of slouch. Complete with an optional, adjustable shoulder strap, it can easily be taken from day to night.

Buy now: Mark Cross Mini Murphy Pebbled Leather Bucket Bag, $1,795, modaoperandi.com.

TOME

Exude ease in this 100 percent silk tie-front blouse from sustainable NYC label TOME.

Buy now: TOME Bow-Tied Cropped Top, $297, farfetch.com.

