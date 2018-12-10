11 Ways to Shop Living Coral, Pantone's 2019 Color of the Year

No one does cashmere quite like Los Angeles based label The Elder Statesman, and this hand-spun turtleneck will add a much-needed pop of color to your black winter puffer.
Buy now: The Elder Statesman Highland Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $710, net-a-porter.com.
Headed to warmer locales this winter? Consider this Eres one-piece swimsuit, which is sure to look great against a bronzy glow.
Buy now: Eres Le Essentiels Larcin Swimsuit, $405, net-a-porter.com.
There's nothing easier than slipping on a pair of mules, and you're going to want to show off this pair from LOQ by teaming them with a cropped pant.
Buy now: LOQ Square Toe Mule, $209, farfetch.com.
If a bright coral coat wasn't enough of a statement, this virgin wool and alpaca number from Delpozo features dramatic bishop sleeves that are sure to command attention.
Buy now: Delpozo Belted Coat, $3,900, farfetch.com.
Treat yourself to a structured, ladylike top handle bag in a cheery hue from storied fine-leather-goods brand Delvaux.
Buy now: Delvaux Brilliant Mini Satchel, $4,850, barneys.com.
This double breasted Tibi blazer does double duty as both a statement-making office staple and sleek addition to your more casual weekend looks.
Buy now: Tibi Steward Blazer, $298, shopbop.com.
For those who are neon novices, opting for classic silhouettes, like these tailored trousers from Dorothee Schumacher, tone down a vibrant shade.
Buy now: Dorothee Schumacher Tailored Trousers, $520, farfetch.com.
While less-than-ideal weather often calls for practicality, there's no reason to let style take a back seat. This coral raincoat from Marine Serre features a gathered drawstring waist and zip-away hood, perfect for rainy days.
Buy now: Marine Serre Hooded PVC Raincoat, $777, farfetch.com.
Ease into the vibrant coral by opting for pieces with an athletic sensibility. This nylon jacket from Prada is the perfect utilitarian topper.
Buy now: Prada Nylon Gabardine Hooded Jacket, $755, farfetch.com.
This tiny bucket bag from Mark Cross has the perfect amount of slouch. Complete with an optional, adjustable shoulder strap, it can easily be taken from day to night.
Buy now: Mark Cross Mini Murphy Pebbled Leather Bucket Bag, $1,795, modaoperandi.com.
Exude ease in this 100 percent silk tie-front blouse from sustainable NYC label TOME.
Buy now: TOME Bow-Tied Cropped Top, $297, farfetch.com.