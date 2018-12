11 Ways to Shop Living Coral, Pantone's 2019 Color of the Year

It's that time of the season. Pantone has finally announced its 2019 color of the year: Living Coral, a bright and optimistic warm pink. While the shade is typically reserved for the spring and summer months, there's no reason to wait until 2019 to shop next year's hottest hue. Go all-out by topping off your look with a midi-length coat in the vibrant shade, like the Delpozo and Marine Serre options below, or add a subtle pop with a cashmere sweater from The Elder Statesman peeking out of a winter coat . If you're spending the holidays chasing warmer weather, consider a chic Eres one-piece swimsuit or square-toed mule from LOQ. Are handbags your splurge of choice? Treat yourself to a mini top handle bag from Delvaux or Mark Cross. Take a look at these 11 Living Coral pieces that are sure to liven up your wardrobe moving into the new year.