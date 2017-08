19 Logo-Emblazoned Pieces to Buy Before Summer’s End

Logo mania isn’t anything new—see: Carrie Bradshaw, the entire decade of the '90s, et al.— but that doesn't make it any less popular in 2017. Thanks to brands like Calvin Klein and Dior, as well as athletic-wear giants like Adidas and Nike, today's fashion is all about flaunting your favorite brand .Got your Gucci tee? That’s great, as long as you can identify the brand from two city blocks away. With perennial street style trendsetters like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner pulling out throw-back logo tees from the likes of Calvin Klein and the recently re-launched Fiorucci, it’s time to step up the game and snag a few special logo pieces that will set you ahead of the style pack. If you aren't into the casul t-shirt, look toOff-White’s construction-scene inspired industrial logo belt or some branded socks from Paco Rabanne. There's also a Fendi sports bra, and plenty of fancy Chanel purses to go around, depending on your mood. Here, the best logo pieces to shop now.