19 Logo-Emblazoned Pieces to Buy Before Summer’s End

Off-White yellow and black woven canvas Industrial embroidered belt with black buckle fastening, $350, netaporter.com.
Saint Laurent logo print crew neck loose fitting boyfriend style t-shirt, $350, farfetch.com.
Prada black smooth leather belt with logo-embossed silver-tone oval buckle, $380, saksfifthavenue.com.
Vetements + Manolo Blahnik black satin ankle boots, featuring Manolo Blahnik’s singnature in white, $1,985, netaporter.com.
Fendi black and white color-blocked logo sports bra style top in a spandex-blend, $250, farfetch.com.
Balenciaga oversized intarsia wool-blend turtleneck sweater featuring Balenciaga logo print, $995, netaporter.com.
MSGM black cotton long sleeve sweater with ribbed collar and sleeves featuring embellished logo, $302, [farfetch.com[(https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/msgm-logo-jumper-item-12229204.aspx?storeid=9336&from=search).
Fiorucci iconic stripe vintage-inspired cropped tee, in red and white stripe with crew neck, $79, Fiorucci.com.
Givenchy oversized distressed cotton jersey t-shirt in white, featuring black printed logo, $740, netaporter.com.
Paco Rabanne black and white stretch cotton logo socks, $42, farfetch.com.
LNDR college appliquéd cotton-blend jersey hooded top in blue, $200, netaporter.com.
Isabel Marant Étoile red hooded cotton-blend sweatshirt, featuring logo printed in white, $295, farfetch.com.
CALVINKLEIN205W39NYC metal evening box clutch in silver with azure lining, $1,150, calvinklein.com.
Gucci embellished and printed logo tee in fuchsia pink, made from soft cotton-jersey, $1,200, netaporter.com.
Opening Ceremony printed soft cotton relaxed-fit t-shirt, featuring bold black square logo, $101, mytheresa.com.
Chanel Fall Winter 2017/8 collection embroidered tweed, calfskin, and metal bag, $1,175, available at CHANEL boutiques nationwide. For more information, please call (800) 550 0005.
Loewe gold-plated hoop earrings, featuring cursive “L” logo, $225, netaporter.com.
Versace white, black, orange, pink, and yellow logo contrasting color panel top, $337, mytheresa.com.
Balmain black cotton jersey sweatshirt with white printed logo and ribbed trim, $425, netaporter.com.