19 Logo-Emblazoned Pieces to Buy Before Summer’s End

Logo mania isn’t anything new—see: Carrie Bradshaw, the entire decade of the '90s, et al.— but that doesn't make it any less popular in 2017. Thanks to brands like Calvin Klein and Dior, as well as athletic-wear giants like Adidas and Nike, today's fashion is all about flaunting your favorite brand.Got your Gucci tee? That’s great, as long as you can identify the brand from two city blocks away. With perennial street style trendsetters like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner pulling out throw-back logo tees from the likes of Calvin Klein and the recently re-launched Fiorucci, it’s time to step up the game and snag a few special logo pieces that will set you ahead of the style pack. If you aren't into the casul t-shirt, look toOff-White’s construction-scene inspired industrial logo belt or some branded socks from Paco Rabanne. There's also a Fendi sports bra, and plenty of fancy Chanel purses to go around, depending on your mood. Here, the best logo pieces to shop now.
Off-White yellow and black woven canvas Industrial embroidered belt with black buckle fastening, $350, netaporter.com.
Off-White yellow and black woven canvas Industrial embroidered belt with black buckle fastening, $350, netaporter.com.

Saint Laurent logo print crew neck loose fitting boyfriend style t-shirt, $350, farfetch.com.

Prada black smooth leather belt with logo-embossed silver-tone oval buckle, $380, saksfifthavenue.com.

Vetements + Manolo Blahnik black satin ankle boots, featuring Manolo Blahnik’s singnature in white, $1,985, netaporter.com.

Fendi black and white color-blocked logo sports bra style top in a spandex-blend, $250, farfetch.com.

Balenciaga oversized intarsia wool-blend turtleneck sweater featuring Balenciaga logo print, $995, netaporter.com.

MSGM black cotton long sleeve sweater with ribbed collar and sleeves featuring embellished logo, $302, [farfetch.com[(https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/msgm-logo-jumper-item-12229204.aspx?storeid=9336&from=search).

Fiorucci iconic stripe vintage-inspired cropped tee, in red and white stripe with crew neck, $79, Fiorucci.com.

Givenchy oversized distressed cotton jersey t-shirt in white, featuring black printed logo, $740, netaporter.com.

Paco Rabanne black and white stretch cotton logo socks, $42, farfetch.com.

LNDR college appliquéd cotton-blend jersey hooded top in blue, $200, netaporter.com.

Isabel Marant Étoile red hooded cotton-blend sweatshirt, featuring logo printed in white, $295, farfetch.com.

CALVINKLEIN205W39NYC metal evening box clutch in silver with azure lining, $1,150, calvinklein.com.

Gucci embellished and printed logo tee in fuchsia pink, made from soft cotton-jersey, $1,200, netaporter.com.

Opening Ceremony printed soft cotton relaxed-fit t-shirt, featuring bold black square logo, $101, mytheresa.com.

Chanel Fall Winter 2017/8 collection embroidered tweed, calfskin, and metal bag, $1,175, available at CHANEL boutiques nationwide. For more information, please call (800) 550 0005.

Loewe gold-plated hoop earrings, featuring cursive “L” logo, $225, netaporter.com.

Versace white, black, orange, pink, and yellow logo contrasting color panel top, $337, mytheresa.com.

Balmain black cotton jersey sweatshirt with white printed logo and ribbed trim, $425, netaporter.com.

