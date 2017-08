How To Wear High Fashion Logos Just Like Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss

Dying to know what brand your favorite celebrity is wearing? These days, look no further than their shirts, belt buckles, or handbags. Lately, celebrities have been all about flaunting their designer logos, whether it be in their high-end accessories or proudly displayed across their chest. Call it the Calvin Klein effect—after bringing back the iconic CK logo, high profile names like Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber started mixing in their basics with their everyday wardrobe. From there, Gucci made their green-and-red stripes a street style must-have, while Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior incorporated the name of the house onto dress straps and underwear elastic bands alike. Of course, with athleisure still a major trend among the celeb-set, athletic brands like Nike and Adidas have also gotten in on the trend. Here, a look at all of the celebs who are showing off their favorite logos, from Bella Hadid to Harry Styles's new rumored girlfriend , Camille Rowe.