Logomania

How To Wear High Fashion Logos Just Like Kendall Jenner and Karlie Kloss

Dying to know what brand your favorite celebrity is wearing? These days, look no further than their shirts, belt buckles, or handbags. Lately, celebrities have been all about flaunting their designer logos, whether it be in their high-end accessories or proudly displayed across their chest. Call it the Calvin Klein effect—after bringing back the iconic CK logo, high profile names like Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber started mixing in their basics with their everyday wardrobe. From there, Gucci made their green-and-red stripes a street style must-have, while Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior incorporated the name of the house onto dress straps and underwear elastic bands alike. Of course, with athleisure still a major trend among the celeb-set, athletic brands like Nike and Adidas have also gotten in on the trend. Here, a look at all of the celebs who are showing off their favorite logos, from Bella Hadid to Harry Styles's new rumored girlfriend, Camille Rowe.
Credit
BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 09, 2016
Getty
1/20

Karlie Kloss in Gucci rides a bike as she films around West Village on September 09, 2016 in New York, NY.

Getty
2/20

Sofia Richie at the opening of Wonderland Pop-Up store on January 19, 2017 in London, England.

Getty
3/20

Karlie Kloss attends the adidas New York Flagship Preview Party on November 29, 2016 in New York City.

Getty
4/20

Miranda Kerr attends MIRANDA + MOTHER Capsule Launch Benefiting The Royal Hospital For Women at Catch LA on February 1, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

Getty
5/20

Romee Strijd wearing a Gucci tshirt, leopard print kaclet, cropped denim jeans, ankle boots outside Tory Burch on February 14, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
6/20

Kate Bosworth is seen arriving at the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show with new chief creative officer Raf Simons during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
7/20

Kendall Jenner leaves her hotel on March 1, 2017 in Paris, France. \

Getty
8/20

Florence Welch attends the Gucci event during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on February 22, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

Getty
9/20

Karlie Kloss attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 at Musee Rodin on March 3, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
10/20

Cara Delevingne attends the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
11/20

Camille Rowe attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 at Musee Rodin on March 3, 2017 in Paris, France.

Getty
12/20

Bella Hadid seen on the streets of Manhattan on April 23, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
13/20

Kendall Jenner is seen on June 01, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
14/20

Chloe Sevigny attends Gucci & The Cinema Society Host A Screening Of Roadside Attractions' "Beatriz At Dinner" at Metrograph on June 6, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
15/20

Ella Purnell attends The Serpentine Galleries Summer Party at The Serpentine Gallery on June 28, 2017 in London, England.

Getty
16/20

Sophie Turner is seen at LAX on July 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
17/20

Bella Hadid is seen on July 17, 2017 in New York City.

Getty
18/20

Rowan Blanchard attends the Chanel dinner celebrating Lucia Pica and the Travel Diary Makeup Collection at Capo on July 12, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.

Getty
19/20

Brie Larson is seen on July 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty
20/20

Charlize Theron attends the 'Atomic Blonde' world premiere at Stage Theater on July 17, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.

Keywords

Kendall JennerLogoKarlie KlossCalvin Klein