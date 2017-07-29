Calvin Klein just keeps outdoing themselves. Just went you think the Raf Simons-led brand has hit the pinnacle of cool—say dressing a cast of It-teens for a video by The xx—they ascend to the next level. This week, to celebrate their new underwear store in Harajuku, Japan, the brand hosted a music event combing three underground nightclubs in Aoyama: Bar Oath, Bar Hachi and Aoyama Tunnel. On deck to man the music at the event were a number of the world's most in-demand DJs, including by James Murphy, Jamie xx, Nina Kraviz, Hito, Know Wave, Eric Duncan and Sk8thing, among others. Meanwhile, stateside, Alexa Chung took over Bergdorf Goodman for the debut of her namesake fashion line, and Claire Danes stepped out to premiere her latest film, Brigsby Bear. And, since it's summertime, the Hamptons proved to be a popular destination once again, with Reese Witherspoon popping out to support Gwyneth Paltrow's GOOP mrkt. Here, a look at all of the party pictures you may have missed this week.
Jamie xx and James Murphy served as DJs for Calvin Klein's event, which was held at three underground nightclubs in Aoyama.
Also spinning tunes was Nina Kraviz, Russia's hottest DJ you need to know.
Alexa Chung celebrated the launch of her clothing line debuting at Bergdorf Goodman with pals like Hari Nef.
Claire Danes made a new friend at the premiere of Brigsby Bear, hosted by The Cinema Society.
In Miami, Shanina Shaik helped to celebrate the new Zimmermann Bal Harbour boutique during Miami Swim Week.
Out East, Carolyn Murphy and daughter Dylan Blue attended a dinner, co-hosted by Cynthia Rowley and Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, celebrating three generations of surfer girls.
And Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon cozied up for a summer soiree at goop MRKT.
