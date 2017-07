Lucky Blue Smith's Style Evolution, From Teen Heartthrob to Teen Dad

Late Thursday night, a future scion model was born, as Lucky Blue Smith and Former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree announced the birth of their daughter, Gravity Blue Smith. At just 19 and 26 years old, respectively—and not to mention some incredibly good genes and not-so-normal careers—it's likely that Smith and Bree aren't going to be your typical parents. One thing is for sure: don't expect to see Smith in dad jeans and a fanny pack anytime soon. The model and musician tends to favor sleek, well-tailored suits when it comes to his wardrobe, often opting for bright, eye-catching prints and bold hues. Smith also has quite the impression outwear collection, complete with leather motorcycle jackets, embellished bombers, and, of course, the classic jean jacket. Here, a look back at the new dad's best style moments.