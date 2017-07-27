Lucky Blue Smith's Style Evolution, From Teen Heartthrob to Teen Dad

Lucky Blue Smith attends the 2015 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 11, 2015 in New York City.
Lucky Blue Smith and Pyper America Smith attends a private viewing and dinner for Art For Love on September 10, 2015 in New York City.
Queen Starlie Smith, Lucky Blue Smith and Daisy Clementine Smith attend Teen Vogue Celebrates the 13th Annual Young Hollywood Issue with Emporio Armani on October 2, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Lucky Blue Smith and Pyper America Smith attends the Moncler Presentation during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week at New York Public Library on September 11, 2015 in New York City.
Lucky Blue Smith attends the British Fashion Awards 2015 at London Coliseum on November 23, 2015 in London, England.
Lucky Blue Smith attends amfAR's Inspiration Gala Los Angeles at Milk Studios on October 29, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Lucky Blue Smith attends the GQ 20th Anniversary Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont on December 3, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Lucky Blue Smith attends the Saint Laurent show at The Hollywood Palladium on February 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Lucky Blue Smith attends a dinner hosted by Tommy Hilfiger and Dylan Jones to celebrate The London Collections Men AW16 at Mortons on January 10, 2016 in London, England.
Lucky Blue Smith attends Mr Porter's fifth birthday celebration at The Savile Club on February 20, 2016 in London, England.
Lucky Blue Smith attends the Elle Style awards 2016 on February 23, 2016 in London, England.
Lucky Blue Smith arrives at the Topshop Unique LFW AW16 show at The Tate Britain on February 21, 2016 in London, England.
Lucky Blue Smith attends the Warner Music Group & Ciroc Vodka Brit Awards after party at Freemasons Hall on February 24, 2016 in London, England.
Lucky Blue Smith arrives at the Anthony Vaccarello show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 1, 2016 in Paris, France.
Lucky Blue Smith and Pyper America Smith attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City.
Lucky Blue Smith attends the Daily Front Row "Fashion Los Angeles Awards" at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 20, 2016 in West Hollywood, California.
Lucky Blue Smith attends the 'Julieta' Premiere at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2016 in Cannes, France.
Lucky Blue Smith attends amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 19, 2016 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Lucky Blue Smith attends the L'Oreal Paris Blue Obsession Party during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2016 in Cannes, France.
Lucky Blue Smith attendsNYFW: Men's at Skylight Modern on January 31, 2017 in New York City.
Lucky Blue Smith attends the Dolce&Gabbana Boutique Opening Event during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 25, 2016 in Milan, Italy.
Lucky Blue Smith attends the Dolce And Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 on September 25, 2016 in Milan, Italy.
Lucky Blue Smith attends the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards - Arrivals at Sunset Tower Hotel on April 2, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Lucky Blue Smith attends the H&M Conscious Exclusive Dinner at Smogshoppe on March 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.