L'Uomo Vogue, the equally legendary men's version of Vogue Italia, launched in 1967, but the glossy—along with the rest of Italian Vogue's sister publications—will be unfortunately coming to the end of its run starting in December. That's hardly a surprise, given the tragedy that was the passing of Franca Sozzani , Vogue Italia's beloved editor-in-chief. But like Sozzani, who was a master of eye-catching (and boundary-breaking) imagery, L'Uomo Vogue is also leaving behind a striking visual legacy, from its often fleshy inside spreads to its ever star-studded covers, which over the years have been graced by everyone from Madonna, Keith Richards, a hirsute David Bowie , an ever willowy Prince all the way to modern-day musicians like Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik. The publication also had a knack for being ahead of its time: It gave Kim Kardashian the spotlight back in 2012, and tapped Steven Meisel to shoot Brad Pitt back in the '90s—before the actor reappeared, all Troy-ed up, in 2004, complete with bleach blonde locks and beefy thighs. Take a look back those covers, plus Nelson Mandela shot by Anton Corbijn, and Justin Timberlake just hangin' in the kitchen in a fedora, here.