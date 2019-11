It has only been two weeks since Yayoi Kusama opened a new infinity room in New York, effectively conquering Instagram once again. And yet, the indefatigable 90-year-old is already moving on—to the city's skyline, no less. This morning, Kusama makes her debut at the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a gigantic floating polka-dot face. Her balloon will mingle with the parade's expected Spongebobs and Pokémons, as thousands of spectators look on from below. Her participation might seem unlikely, but Kusama isn't the first contemporary artist to join in on the spectacle. Jeff Koons, KAWS, Takashi Murakami, and FriendsWithYou have all contributed inflatables to the portion known as Blue Sky Gallery—though until now, the parade has only ever showcased men. Take a look back at their creations, including a populist version of the most expensive artwork ever made, here.