In Marfa, Texas, Art Lovers and Music Festival Devotees Can Both Get Their Fix

Solange Knowles, who has recently reinvented herself as a powerful performance artist, has been playing in unexpected art venues across the country. Her most recent? Donald Judd’s Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas.
The musician Annie Clark, who records as St. Vincent, regularly makes a surprise guest appearance at the Trans-Pecos festival. This year, she stepped onto the stage with Fiona Apple: “Fiona. I have no words. You saved my life,” she wrote. “Thank you. I will love you forever.”
Actress Connie Britton attended the Trans-Pecos festival in Marfa with a few friends: “Capturing the beauty and spirit of West Texas for one epic weekend with some spectacular humans...magic!” she wrote.
Stylist Solange Franklin made sure to get a shot in front of the iconic Marfa Prada, a faux-storefront-slash-art installation commissioned by Ballroom Marfa.
… As did blogger Carlos Lang.
Jill Soloway’s television adaptation of Chris Kraus’s I Love Dick, with Kathryn Hahn and Kevin Bacon, also films in (and is based in) Marfa, Texas.
Model RJ Rogenski in Marfa, Texas during the Chinati Foundation's "Chinati Weekend."
Fashion advertising executive Trey Laird with model RJ Rogenski at Chinati Weekend 2017 in Marfa, Texas.
Interior designer Ruthie Lindsey and actress Sophia Bush coordinated their Trans-Pecos festival looks. “Because we spend so much time together, we now dress alike and say the exact same statements at the exact same time CONSTANTLY,” Lindsey wrote on Instagram. “Feel great about it.”
Blogger Carlos Lang in Marfa, Texas, during the Trans-Pecos music festival.
Chef Cortney Burns, formerly of Bar Tartine with Nick Balla, in Marfa, Texas.
A view of a Judd Foundation home in Marfa, Texas.
Blogger Andrea Maria in Marfa, Texas, during the Chinati Foundation’s “Chinati Weekend.”
A view of the Trans-Pecos campground in Marfa, Texas.
Hotelier Liz Lambert was among the cadre of friends Connie Britton accompanied to the Trans-Pecos festival this year.