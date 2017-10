In Marfa, Texas, Art Lovers and Music Festival Devotees Can Both Get Their Fix

Autumn is a big season in the small town of Marfa, Texas . In late September, the Trans-Pecos festival draws an eclectic roster of musicians—including a perennial "surprise" appearance by Annie Clark, better known as St. Vincent —while this October, Solange Knowles, newly minted performance artist, staged a show at the Chinati Foundation as part of its "Chinati Weekend." Later in the month, the Judd Foundation's inaugural "Creators Camp" will bring in even more art lovers and the fashion crowd alike. For now, see all the best Instagrams coming out of Marfa these busy few weeks, courtesy of the likes of St. Vincent, Connie Britton, Solange Knowles, and more, here.