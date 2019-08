A Visual History of Martha Stewart Having a Ball

When it comes to the domestic realm, Martha Stewart famously insists upon perfection. And over the past decade, Stewart, who turns 78 on Saturday, has brought those same high standards to the world of social media, flawlessly mastering instagram to a degree that even most millennials could only dream of. Maybe that's because Stewart, unlike plenty of other celebrities, has always allowed herself to let loose in front of the camera, whether cozying up with several generations of chickens or suiting up in her Halloween best. Indeed, even in the midst of her (arguably too) self-aware Snoop Dogg days , Stewart still seems to delight in posing as candidly as possible. In celebration of her birthday, see Martha at her best over the years, laughing it up with everyone from Justin Bieber to Oprah Winfrey, here.