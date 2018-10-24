Meghan Markle's Ever-Evolving Hairstyles, From Her Signature Messy Bun to a Classic French Twist

Meghan Markle wore flowers in her hair on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle wore her hair in a low ponytail while in South Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle wore her hair in a low ponytail to attend the naming dedication and unveiling of a new aircraft in the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) fleet at Dubbo Airport on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan markle wore her hair in a loose low bun on a visit to the University of Chichester's Engineering and Technology Park on October 3, 2018 in Bognor Regis, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
It's rare, but sometimes Markle wears her hair down, like she did at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle wore her hair pulled back, with a few face-framing loose pieces, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 4, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Markle wore her hair in loose waves at the "100 Days of Peace" concert to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War at Central Hall Westminster on September 6, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Markle attended the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018 in Windsor, England, with her hair in a chic, pulled-back bun. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Markle wore her hair in long, loose waves with a chic hat on June 9, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle let her hair loose at the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England. Photo courtesy of Getty images.
Meghan Markle wore her hair pulled back in a messy bun at Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle wore her hair in a center-part up do at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London on August 29, 2018. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle wore her pulled back while attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London, England, with Kate Middleton. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle wore her hair down in loose waves at the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle wore her long hair in a straight style at a Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle wore her long hair in curls, with a deep side part, in an appearance on the Today Show on March 18, 2016 in New York, New York. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle leaves the "Today Show" taping at NBC Rockefeller Center Studios on July 14, 2016 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle styled her hair in a long sleek style on March 17, 2016 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Meghan Markle wore her hair in a messy bun at the USA Network's "Suits" season 5 held at Sheraton Los Angeles Downtown Hotel on January 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.