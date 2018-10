Meghan Markle's Ever-Evolving Hairstyles, From Her Signature Messy Bun to a Classic French Twist

When it comes to hairstyles, Meghan Markle can do it all—a classic French twist, which the Duchess of Sussex recently displayed during her trip to Fiji with Prince Harry, a low ponytail, a simple shoulder-length wavy look with a center part, and her favorite messy bun , which she has sported on more than one occasion, and may have been part and parcel of a slight rule breaking streak just before her royal wedding. Her hairstyles are a testament to her low-key rebellious spirit—she may be a Duchess now, but she is still a woman of the people, and she knows that onlookers will analyze her style choices ad nauseam. So why not have a little fun with it, and why not bend the occasional royal tradition every now and then? Here, a look back at Meghan Markle's hairstyles transformations.