Met Gala 2019: See the Wildest After Party Pictures of Celebs Letting Loose

After hitting the red carpet, attending the dinner, and changing into a party-friendly outfit, come midnight it was finally time for all the celebrities at the 2019 Met Gala to totally let loose, grab a drink, and even dance a little. And this year, there was no lack of party options, with a celebration no matter where in Manhattan you ended up. Uptown, Gucci hosted an A-list bash in the Hunter College gym. In Midtown, Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock held it down at 15 Hudson Yards, while Jeremy Scott and Katy Perry held Moschino's Ball After the Ball. And downtown, Idris and Sabrina Elba and The Standard celebrated with the Boom Boom Afterparty, and Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams were among the hosts of the annual Up & Down bash. Here, the best party pictures of the night.
Lizzo attends the Boom Boom Room afterparty at The Top of the Standard, hosted by Idris and Sabrina Elba.
Lizzo attends the Boom Boom Room afterparty at The Top of the Standard, hosted by Idris and Sabrina Elba.

Katy Perry attends the Boom Boom Room afterparty at The Top of the Standard, hosted by Idris and Sabrina Elba.

Donatella Versace attends the Boom Boom Room afterparty at The Top of the Standard, hosted by Idris and Sabrina Elba.

Kate Moss attends the Boom Boom Room afterparty at The Top of the Standard, hosted by Idris and Sabrina Elba.

Idris Elba and Chris Rock attend the Boom Boom Room afterparty at The Top of the Standard, hosted by Idris and Sabrina Elba.

Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner attend Up&Down's 6th Annual Met Gala Party in partnership with Casamigos Tequila.

Amanda Lepore attends the Boom Boom Room afterparty at The Top of the Standard, hosted by Idris and Sabrina Elba.

Luka Sabbat and Kanye West attend Up&Down's 6th Annual Met Gala Party in partnership with Casamigos Tequila.

Kim Kardashian West attends Up&Down's 6th Annual Met Gala Party in partnership with Casamigos Tequila.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Trevor Noah attend Up&Down's 6th Annual Met Gala Party in partnership with Casamigos Tequila.

Gabrielle Union attends the Boom Boom Room afterparty at The Top of the Standard, hosted by Idris and Sabrina Elba.

Hailey Bieber attends Up&Down's 6th Annual Met Gala Party in partnership with Casamigos Tequila.

Gigi Hadid attends Up&Down's 6th Annual Met Gala Party in partnership with Casamigos Tequila.

Bella Hadid, Serena Williams, and Gigi Hadid attend Up&Down's 6th Annual Met Gala Party in partnership with Casamigos Tequila.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber attend Up&Down's 6th Annual Met Gala Party in partnership with Casamigos Tequila.

Kacey Musgraves attends Moschino's Ball After the Ball at The Playboy Club.

Patrick Schwarzenegger attends Up&Down's 6th Annual Met Gala Party in partnership with Casamigos Tequila.

Jeremy Scott, Gwen Stefani, and Katy Perry attends Moschino's Ball After the Ball at The Playboy Club.

Jeremy Scott and Gwen Stefani attend Moschino's Ball After the Ball at The Playboy Club.

Leslie Grossman, Ryan Murphy and, Billie Lourd attend Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock's Met party at 15 Hudson Yards.

Angel Coleman, Dren Coleman, and Lady Bunny attend Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock's Met party at 15 Hudson Yards.

Demi Moore and Liam Hemsworth attend Gucci's party at Hunter College.

Lauren Santo Domingo, Sienna Miller, Carey Mulligan, and Emma Stone attend Gucci's party at Hunter College.

Miley Cyrus attends Gucci's party at Hunter College.

Dakota Johnson, Alessandro Michele, and Jared Leto attend Gucci's party at Hunter College.

Lourdes Leon attends Gucci's party at Hunter College.

