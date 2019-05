After hitting the red carpet, attending the dinner, and changing into a party-friendly outfit, come midnight it was finally time for all the celebrities at the 2019 Met Gala to totally let loose, grab a drink, and even dance a little. And this year, there was no lack of party options, with a celebration no matter where in Manhattan you ended up. Uptown, Gucci hosted an A-list bash in the Hunter College gym. In Midtown, Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock held it down at 15 Hudson Yards, while Jeremy Scott and Katy Perry held Moschino's Ball After the Ball. And downtown, Idris and Sabrina Elba and The Standard celebrated with the Boom Boom Afterparty, and Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams were among the hosts of the annual Up & Down bash. Here, the best party pictures of the night.