Michelle Obama Has a Long History of Supporting Emerging Fashion Designers, from Teija to Jason Wu

Melania Trump may have just spent her sojourn in Italy decked out in Dolce & Gabbana —including even a $51,500 jacket—but as first lady, Michelle Obama made a name for herself with her Rihanna-like tendency of scouting out up-and-coming designers (and promptly rocketing them to fame). When she wasn't wearing J. Crew, leather Alaïa belts, or custom Atelier Versace , Obama could most often be found in designers like Jason Wu and Brandon Maxwell . And if those are now familiar names, that's actually thanks in part to Obama: The first time she wore a design by Wu, before he went on to dress her for both inaugural balls, not to mention Trump's inauguration, he was a 26-year-old emerging designer who'd only been running his namesake label for two years. Then came what's known as the " Michelle Obama Effect "—a phenomenon so strong it's even been the subject of a study in the Harvard Business Review by a New York University professor. Get to know some of the names who've benefitted from Obama's benevolence over the years, from Wu to Teija , the up-and-comer she wore on her own gap year-edition of a trip to Italy, here.