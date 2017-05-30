Michelle Obama Has a Long History of Supporting Emerging Fashion Designers, from Teija to Jason Wu

9 / 10

Brandon Maxwell

Like Lady Gaga, who once employed him as his stylist, Obama has fallen for Brandon Maxwell, the small-town Texan designer who's proven himself as adapt at streamlined evening ensembles as Gaga's picks of more out-there designs. Obama first wore a dress of his on the cover of InStyle last year, and it was clear just a few weeks later that she was hooked: Soon after, she wore an ivory, floor-length number of his to a state dinner for Singapore. "She really is the embodiment of the women that I love and adore and create for," Maxwell, who also won 2016's CFDA Swarovski Award, has since said.