Millie Bobby Brown wears red eyeliner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Camila Cabello wears blue braids. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Tracee Ellis Ross wears a side braid. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Joan Smalls wears loose waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Irina Shayk wears blunt bangs. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kaia Gerber wears beachy hair. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Zendaya wears natural curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kim Kardashian wears a smoky eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Zoey Deutch wears a retro 'do. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kendal Jenner wears a messy lob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.