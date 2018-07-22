Best of Beauty

Millie Bobby Brown's Red Eyeliner, Camila Cabello's Blue Braids, And More of the Week's Best Beauty Moments

Once a year, San Diego becomes the world's most star-studded locale for one weekend only, as A-listers flock to San Diego Comic Con to promote their latest superhero and supernatural projects in front of the biggest comic book fans in the world. And while the conference center may be best associated with over-the-top cosplay, there are plenty of bold fashion and beauty moments to talk about as well. Case in point: Millie Bobby Brown's bold red eyeliner that she wore to debut her new Godzilla: King of Monsters trailer. Also feeling colorful this week: Camila Cabello, who rocked from blue-tinged braids for the most recent stop on Taylor Swift's world tour, and Kim Kardashian, who donned a peachy smoky eye. Here, a look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.
Millie Bobby Brown wears red eyeliner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Millie Bobby Brown wears red eyeliner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Camila Cabello wears blue braids. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Tracee Ellis Ross wears a side braid. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Joan Smalls wears loose waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Irina Shayk wears blunt bangs. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kaia Gerber wears beachy hair. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Zendaya wears natural curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kim Kardashian wears a smoky eye. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Zoey Deutch wears a retro 'do. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

Kendal Jenner wears a messy lob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

