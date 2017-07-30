Millie Bobby Brown, in Victoria Victoria Beckham, attends the "Stranger Things" press conference at Comic-Con International 2017 on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Jennifer Aniston, in Proenza Schouler, is seen on July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Aubrey Plaza, in Marc Jacobs, attends the premiere of Neon's 'Ingrid Goes West' on July 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Elizabeth Olsen, in Roland Mouret, arrives at the premiere of The Weinstein Company's "Wind River" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Claire Danes, in Prada, attends Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society host a screening of "Brigsby Bear" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on July 26, 2017 in New York City.
Cara Delevingne, in Burberry, attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England.
Sasha Luss, in Alexandre Vauthier, attends the European premiere of "Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets" at Cineworld London on July 24, 2017 in London, England.
Pauline Hoarau, in Mugler, attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England.
Pom Klementieff, in Gucci, attends the premiere of Neon's 'Ingrid Goes West' on July 257 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Lily Collins, in Reem Acra, arrives at the Premiere Of Amazon Studios' "The Last Tycoon" at the Harmony Gold Preview House and Theater on July 27, 2017 in Hollywood, California.