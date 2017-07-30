Best Dressed

Millie Bobby Brown and Victoria Beckham Make the Perfect Style Duo

This week, celebrity fashion was all about bright prints and statement tuxedos. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown kicked off the week at the 2017 Comic Con convention, held in San Francisco, donning a bright Victoria Victoria Beckham frock over a frilled white blouse, while Jennifer Aniston strayed from her traditional LBD in a patterned number by Proenza Schouler. Ingrid Goes West co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen opted for matching Marc Jacobs dresses at the film's premiere, with Plaza getting the slight edge thanks to immaculate tailoring, but a few nights prior, Olsen stunned in a different print dress, this time by Roland Mouret. On the tuxedo front, Cara Delevingne led the charge in a Burberry number, over which she draped a diamond capulet. Her model co-stars also got in on the look, with Sasha Luss opting for a slouchy set, and Pauline Hoarau donning a gown version of the trend. Here, the best dressed celebrities of the week.
Millie Bobby Brown, in Victoria Victoria Beckham, attends the "Stranger Things" press conference at Comic-Con International 2017 on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Jennifer Aniston, in Proenza Schouler, is seen on July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Aubrey Plaza, in Marc Jacobs, attends the premiere of Neon's 'Ingrid Goes West' on July 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Elizabeth Olsen, in Roland Mouret, arrives at the premiere of The Weinstein Company's "Wind River" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Claire Danes, in Prada, attends Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society host a screening of "Brigsby Bear" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on July 26, 2017 in New York City.

Cara Delevingne, in Burberry, attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England.

Sasha Luss, in Alexandre Vauthier, attends the European premiere of "Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets" at Cineworld London on July 24, 2017 in London, England.

Pauline Hoarau, in Mugler, attends the "Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 24, 2017 in London, England.

Pom Klementieff, in Gucci, attends the premiere of Neon's 'Ingrid Goes West' on July 257 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Lily Collins, in Reem Acra, arrives at the Premiere Of Amazon Studios' "The Last Tycoon" at the Harmony Gold Preview House and Theater on July 27, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

Keywords

Millie Bobby BrownVictoria BeckhamBest Dressed