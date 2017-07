This week, celebrity fashion was all about bright prints and statement tuxedos. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown kicked off the week at the 2017 Comic Con convention, held in San Francisco, donning a bright Victoria Victoria Beckham frock over a frilled white blouse, while Jennifer Aniston strayed from her traditional LBD in a patterned number by Proenza Schouler. Ingrid Goes West co-stars Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen opted for matching Marc Jacobs dresses at the film's premiere, with Plaza getting the slight edge thanks to immaculate tailoring, but a few nights prior, Olsen stunned in a different print dress, this time by Roland Mouret. On the tuxedo front, Cara Delevingne led the charge in a Burberry number, over which she draped a diamond capulet. Her model co-stars also got in on the look, with Sasha Luss opting for a slouchy set, and Pauline Hoarau donning a gown version of the trend. Here, the best dressed celebrities of the week.