Sure, for a quick weekend jaunt, Montauk is great. But when it comes to summer beachfront destinations, it's hard to beat the beaches of Portugal, with their looming rock arches and tide pools. Though the fashion crowd regularly makes off for beachfront destinations like Mykonos St. Barts , and St. Tropez, this summer, Instagram star and sex educator Eileen Kelly leads the charge of models and influencers descending on the beaches along Portugal's coast. In early July, the country also hosts the massive music festival NOS Alive , where this year's headliners include acts as varied as the xx, Phoenix , and The Weeknd, attracting its own It crowd. See the best of Portugal's coastline and other attractions as documented on Instagram for your vicarious travel fix, here.