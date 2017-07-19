Definitely Not "Bond Girls": Meet the Most Badass Women Who've Starred Alongside—and Tried to Kill—James Bond

7 / 13

Samantha Bond as Miss Moneypenny:

The Second Officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service, and the helpful asssistant to M, the head of the British Secret Service who's also Bond's boss, Miss Moneypenny is not your ordinary secretary—especially when played by Samantha Bond in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day. Though other iterations of Moneypenny openly flirt with Bond, Samantha Bond's openly spurns 007; in 1999's The World Is Not Enough, she asks Bond if he brought her back any souvenirs from his mission in Spain, and promptly throws his gift of a cigar away.