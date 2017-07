Definitely Not "Bond Girls": Meet the Most Badass Women Who've Starred Alongside—and Tried to Kill—James Bond

Despite the film industry's long history of myopic representations of women on-screen, a certain sector of actresses, from Uma Thurman in Kill Bill to Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde , have managed to find roles that have allowed them to play some of the fiercest, ass-kicking, gun-toting characters in action film history. And while white men have dominated the James Bond franchise—usually with a scantily clad so-called "Bond girl," who's usually about 10 years younger, at their various sides—women have managed to work their way into the action franchise alongside 007 over the years, too. That, of course, has often come with a side of revenge—like when Judi Dench 's M, who became the first woman to play Bond's boss in 1995, promptly declared the agent a "sexist, misogynist dinosaur." They're also words that stars like Rosamund Pike , who plays an M16 double agent who learned her fencing skills from Madonna , and Famke Jenssen, who plays a former fighter pilot who's still sexualized but does manage to murder men with her thighs during sex, have turned into action over the years, and hopefully will in the next film, too, whether Theron rightfully lands the lead role or not.