The 24 Most Memorable MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Moments, From Beyoncé to Victoria Beckham

There are a few things that have become synonymous with the MTV Movie Awards—or as it was recently rebranded, the MTV Movie & TV Awards —over the years: golden popcorn, Best Kiss acceptance speeches, and a truly-anything-goes dress code. The 2018 awards, which were taped over the weekend and will air tonight, saw Kim Kardashian bring back her controversial cornrows , but other than that it was a pretty tame affair—a far cry from the days of low-rise jeans and zebra print dresses. This is, after all, the awards show that gave us Lindsay Lohan in a sequined jumpsuit designed to cover her alcohol-monitoring ankle bracelet and one of the first instances of Kristen Stewart wearing sneakers with a very fancy dress. We've also seen Christina Aguilera in full Lady Marmalade mode and Paris Hilton in, well, next to nothing. Here, a look back at 24 of the most memorable red carpet moments from the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet.