TBT

The 24 Most Memorable MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Moments, From Beyoncé to Victoria Beckham

There are a few things that have become synonymous with the MTV Movie Awards—or as it was recently rebranded, the MTV Movie & TV Awards—over the years: golden popcorn, Best Kiss acceptance speeches, and a truly-anything-goes dress code. The 2018 awards, which were taped over the weekend and will air tonight, saw Kim Kardashian bring back her controversial cornrows, but other than that it was a pretty tame affair—a far cry from the days of low-rise jeans and zebra print dresses. This is, after all, the awards show that gave us Lindsay Lohan in a sequined jumpsuit designed to cover her alcohol-monitoring ankle bracelet and one of the first instances of Kristen Stewart wearing sneakers with a very fancy dress. We've also seen Christina Aguilera in full Lady Marmalade mode and Paris Hilton in, well, next to nothing. Here, a look back at 24 of the most memorable red carpet moments from the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet.
Beyonce attends the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.
1/24

Beyonce attends the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

Dave Hogan
2/24

Paris Hilton attends the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

Frederick M. Brown
3/24

Victoria Beckham attends the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

Jeff Kravitz
4/24

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the 1993 MTV Movie Awards.

Jeff Kravitz
5/24

Christina Aguilera attends the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.

Jim Smeal
6/24

Jennifer Lopez attends the 1998 MTV Movie Awards.

Steve Granitz
7/24

Rachel McAdams attends the 2005 MTV Movie Awards.

Jim Smeal
8/24

Cameron Diaz attends the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.

Jeff Kravitz
9/24

Kristen Stewart attends the 2009 MTV Movie Awards.

SGranitz
10/24

Nicole Kidman attends the 2002 MTV Movie Awards.

SGranitz
11/24

Hilary Duff attends the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

Ron Galella
12/24

Sharon Stone attends the 1993 MTV Movie Awards.

Jason Merritt
13/24

Amanda Bynes attends the 2011 MTV Movie Awards.

Jim Smeal
14/24

Kirsten Dunst attends the 1995 MTV Movie Awards.

Ron Galella, Ltd.
15/24

Kate Hudson attends the 1999 MTV Movie Awards.

Jim Smeal
16/24

Halle Berry attends the 1993 MTV Movie Awards.

Barry King
17/24

Dakota Fanning attends the 2005 MTV Movie Awards.

Jon Kopaloff
18/24

Katy Perry attends the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.

Jon Kopaloff
19/24

Lindsay Lohan attends the 2010 MTV Movie Awards.

Steve Granitz
20/24

Selena Gomez attends the 2013 MTV Movie Awards.

Jon Kopaloff
21/24

Bai Ling attends the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

Steve Granitz
22/24

Cara Delevingne attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

Steve Granitz
23/24

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2014 MTV Movie Awards.

Steve Granitz
24/24

Millie Bobby Brown attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

Keywords

Mtv Movie Tv Awards