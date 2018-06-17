Kim Kardashian West , no stranger to public scrutiny, stirred up a small (by Kardashian standards) controversy earlier this year when she posted pictures of herself on Instagram wearing her hair in Fulani braids , sometimes referred to as cornrows, but which Kardashian called "Bo Derek braids" after movie star Bo Derek, who wore the hairstyle in an iconic look from 1979 film 10 . At the time, many critics called out Kim (and her sisters) for cultural appropriation. At the time, Kardashian simply responded by posting another picture of herself in the braids with a caption implying she really didn't care what the haters had to say, and it seems like she's sticking to that attitude, because she just wore the hairstyle again.

Arriving at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday night, which will be broadcasted on Monday night, Kardashian walked the red carpet with her mom Kris Jenner, her hair in braids.

According to InStyle , there's speculation online that the look is possibly designed to grab attention in the wake of the Carter family's new album drop, or maybe it's somehow an homage to Beyoncé, who wore a similar style in the "Formation" video. Both intentions seem unlikely, although we would like to know what, exactly, Kardashian's motives were behind repeating a look so controversial in the first go-around, and when—or if—she'll respond via social media. Of course, the family did just tease a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , so maybe we'll have to wait for that.

