Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2019: See What Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lizzo Wore on the Red Carpet

Thanks to MTV, the streets of Newark, New Jersey are undergoing a complete and total transformation on Monday night, as everyone from Taylor Swift to Megan Thee Stallion hits the pavement for the 2019 edition of the VMAs (aka the Video Music Awards). And while you can never tell what will turn up on the red carpet—this is, after all, the awards show that played host to Lady Gaga and her infamous meat dress—you can rest assured that you won't be seeing any couture. Instead, as usual, it's bound to be a hotbed of all the trends that up-and-comers are seizing the opportunity to take from the internet to real life. (This time around, that almost certainly includes nods to the Yeehaw Agenda and pretty much anything that's slime green.) From Megan Thee Stallion to Lizzo to TSwift, see this year's attendees in their New Jersey best, here.
Lizzo
Getty Images
1/28

Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
2/28

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
3/28

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
4/28

Bianca Leonor Quiñones and 6lack attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
5/28

Lance Bass attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
6/28

Zara Larsson attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
7/28

Ava Max attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Getty Images
8/28

Tammy Hembrow attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
9/28

Shawn Mendes attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Jim Spellman
10/28

Keke Palmer attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bryan Bedder
11/28

DJ Khaled attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jim Spellman
12/28

Normani attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bryan Bedder
13/28

James Charles attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bryan Bedder
14/28

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Bryan Bedder
15/28

Jonathan Van Ness attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
16/28
Jim Spellman
17/28
Bryan Bedder
18/28
Bryan Bedder
19/28

Alex Morgan, Ashlyn Harris, and Ali Krieger attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jim Spellman
20/28

Lenny Kravitz attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
21/28

Heidi Klum attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jamie McCarthy
22/28

FKA twigs attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Dimitrios Kambouris
23/28

Heidi Klum attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jamie McCarthy
24/28

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jamie McCarthy
25/28

Bella Hadid attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jamie McCarthy
26/28

Lil Kim attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jim Spellman
27/28

Brie Larson attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Jamie McCarthy
28/28

Gigi Hadid attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Keywords

VmasMtvRed Carpet