Thanks to MTV, the streets of Newark, New Jersey are undergoing a complete and total transformation on Monday night, as everyone from Taylor Swift to Megan Thee Stallion hits the pavement for the 2019 edition of the VMAs (aka the Video Music Awards). And while you can never tell what will turn up on the red carpet—this is, after all, the awards show that played host to Lady Gaga and her infamous meat dress—you can rest assured that you won't be seeing any couture. Instead, as usual, it's bound to be a hotbed of all the trends that up-and-comers are seizing the opportunity to take from the internet to real life. (This time around, that almost certainly includes nods to the Yeehaw Agenda and pretty much anything that's slime green .) From Megan Thee Stallion to Lizzo to TSwift, see this year's attendees in their New Jersey best, here.