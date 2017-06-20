10 New Male Models to Watch, Who Just Walked the Runway for the First Time
During a season where the male model/celebrity/scion hybrid ruled headlines, with Miley Cyrus's brother causing controversy at Dolce & Gabbana, hunky heartthrob Matthew Noszka walking in nothing but underwear and cowboy boots at Moschino in Los Angeles, and the singer Raury taking a strong political stand on the runway, too, the "real" through-and-through models can get lost in the shuffle. Gone are the days where a only pretty face could get you noticed—now you need a robust Instagram following, a famous last name, and or slash something to say. In the crowd this season, however, were a quiet yet strong number of contenders for the next big thing, when it comes to male models. These ten new faces come from all over the world, but walked for the first time ever either at Pitti Uomo in Florence or in the Milan Fashion Week Spring 2018 shows, which just wrapped. They may not be peacocks, but they've certainly got potential. Meet them all, here.