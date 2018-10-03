Meet the Nigerian Creatives Taking Over the World

Self-belief is no culture’s monopoly, but talk to Nigerian creatives and you might be convinced otherwise. Here, the writer and journalist Chike Frankie Edozien (far left), whose recent memoir, Lives of Great Men, ruminates on what it means to be a gay Nigerian man today, stands beside the artist Ruby Onyinyechi Amanze (in pink), with Elizabeth Ayodele, Olivia Anakwe, and Imade Ogbewi, all models (standing, from left). In the front row are (from left) the writer Akwaeke Emezi, who identifies as ogbanje—a gender-ambiguous spirit that arrives from outside one’s lineage and inhabits the body—the photographer Ruth Ossai, and the talent agent Michael Rotimi.
For the past 10 years, Nigerian pop has surged across Africa and the world; the trend has empowered Nigerian diaspora artists too. For the rapper, songwriter, and producer Jidenna (above), who was raised outside of Boston, “it’s a liberating evolution.“
Nigerian designers, like Mowalola Ogunlesi (left) and Kenneth Ize, channel sexual ambiguity, street life, and local subcultures with their clothes.
Walé Oyéjidé (middle), the lawyer turned designer behind the label Ikiré Jones, whose lavish work appeared in the movie Black Panther, believes that “clothing is a vehicle to talk about culture.”
The model Daberechi (left) and London-based Akinola Davies Jr., who is also known as Crackstevens, an emerging art, music, and fashion star, with a recent project for Kenzo, a video for Devonté Hynes, and his own art film, Boot/Leg, on the street culture of counterfeit fashion.
London’s Nigerian-influenced streetwear brand Vivendii, started in 2011 by Jimmy Ayeni, Anthony Oye, and Ola Badiru (from left), collaborated this year with Virgil Abloh’s Off-White and Nike on a limited-edition jersey for the Nigerian soccer team.
From left: The writer, filmmaker, and medical doctor Uzodinma Iweala, author of Beasts of No Nation and Speak No Evil, and director of the African Center, in New York; the writer and video artist Zina Saro-Wiwa; the critic and writer Teju Cole, who trains a meditative eye on Lagos in his novel Every Day Is for the Thief, first published in the U.S. in 2014.
