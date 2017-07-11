The Most Outrageous Pieces of Jewelry from Paris Couture Week

4 / 9

Chopard

Chopard Necklace from the “Silk Road Collection” featuring 105.55-carats of pear-shaped emeralds, 73.21-carats of paraiba tourmalines and 53.38-carats of diamonds set in titanium and 18K white gold by Chopard. Price Available Upon Request. Available at Chopard boutiques (1-800-CHOPARD) or at chopard.com/us