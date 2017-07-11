The Most Outrageous Pieces of Jewelry from Paris Couture Week

Ana Khouri, 18K Gold Diamond and Emerald Coco earrings, Price available upon request, anakhouri.com.
Boucheron Baïkal necklace, High Jewelry Collection Hiver Impérial, set with a 78,33 ct Santa Maria oval aquamarine, moonstones and cultured pearls, paved with diamonds and aquamarines, on white gold.
Chanel Fine Jewelry Flying Cloud collection "Golden Braid" bracelet in 18K yellow gold set with a cushion-cut diamond of 4.22 carats and 273 brilliant-cut diamonds. Price Upon Request, chanel.com
Chopard Necklace from the “Silk Road Collection” featuring 105.55-carats of pear-shaped emeralds, 73.21-carats of paraiba tourmalines and 53.38-carats of diamonds set in titanium and 18K white gold by Chopard. Price Available Upon Request. Available at Chopard boutiques (1-800-CHOPARD) or at chopard.com/us
Cindy Chao 2016 Black Label Masterpiece No. VI Mystère de l'Hiver Cuff in 18K white gold, silver, and lacquer, featuring oval-shaped 7.63 carats diamond side stones; 2,358 diamond pieces weighing 89.96 carats, 249 yellow diamond pieces weighing 6.45 carats, 1,180 sapphire pieces weighing 38.77 carats.
Dauphin Haute Joaillerie Series II earring, featuring lines composed of waves of white diamonds and pear shaped diamonds, $49,216, maisondauphin.com
Dior à Versailles, Côté Jardins “Bosquet De La Salle de Bal Emeraude” Necklace. Yellow, white and pink gold, platinum, diamonds, rock crystal, emeralds, pink and yellow sapphires, tsavorite and demantoid garnets, Paraiba-type tourmalines, pink spinels, sapphires, yellow diamonds, hauynes, spessartite garnets and peridots. Price Upon Request, Available at select Dior boutiques, 1-800-929-DIOR.
Nirav Modi Emerald Waterfall Necklace, composed of bright green Colombian emeralds cascading with shimmering brilliant and Jasmine cut™ diamonds. Price upon request, niravmodi.com.
Repossi Ode Necklace in pink gold with Fancy Yellow Diamonds and white diamonds. Price Upon Request, www.repossi.com.