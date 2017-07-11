Bling Bling

The Most Outrageous Pieces of Jewelry from Paris Couture Week

Paris Haute Couture is a special time of year where the top fashion houses put their best pieces forward twice a year with beautiful, handcrafted designs. In July, it seems as though the jewelry houses also get in on the fun, showing their own best offerings to both editors and the customers who may just scoop up a piece or two. to put their best show on for both clients and press. This time around, the jewelry designers certainly did not disappoint. There was a mix of everything, suitable for virtually every customer, from titanium pieces in bright orange studded with diamonds from Suzanne Syz to David Yurman’s one of a kind high jewelry collection designed by the founder’s son, Evan Yurman. Smaller brands like Ana Khouri and Dauphin also put out an impressive presentation of high jewelry, proving that its not only the classic brands that are worth investing in when it comes to building a private collection. Here, the most gorgeous, opulent pieces of the week.
Ana Khouri
Ana Khouri

Ana Khouri, 18K Gold Diamond and Emerald Coco earrings, Price available upon request, anakhouri.com.

Boucheron

Boucheron Baïkal necklace, High Jewelry Collection Hiver Impérial, set with a 78,33 ct Santa Maria oval aquamarine, moonstones and cultured pearls, paved with diamonds and aquamarines, on white gold.

Chanel Fine Jewelry

Chanel Fine Jewelry Flying Cloud collection "Golden Braid" bracelet in 18K yellow gold set with a cushion-cut diamond of 4.22 carats and 273 brilliant-cut diamonds. Price Upon Request, chanel.com

Chopard

Chopard Necklace from the “Silk Road Collection” featuring 105.55-carats of pear-shaped emeralds, 73.21-carats of paraiba tourmalines and 53.38-carats of diamonds set in titanium and 18K white gold by Chopard. Price Available Upon Request. Available at Chopard boutiques (1-800-CHOPARD) or at chopard.com/us

Cindy Chao

Cindy Chao 2016 Black Label Masterpiece No. VI Mystère de l'Hiver Cuff in 18K white gold, silver, and lacquer, featuring oval-shaped 7.63 carats diamond side stones; 2,358 diamond pieces weighing 89.96 carats, 249 yellow diamond pieces weighing 6.45 carats, 1,180 sapphire pieces weighing 38.77 carats.

Dauphin

Dauphin Haute Joaillerie Series II earring, featuring lines composed of waves of white diamonds and pear shaped diamonds, $49,216, maisondauphin.com

Dior Haute Joaillerie

Dior à Versailles, Côté Jardins “Bosquet De La Salle de Bal Emeraude” Necklace. Yellow, white and pink gold, platinum, diamonds, rock crystal, emeralds, pink and yellow sapphires, tsavorite and demantoid garnets, Paraiba-type tourmalines, pink spinels, sapphires, yellow diamonds, hauynes, spessartite garnets and peridots. Price Upon Request, Available at select Dior boutiques, 1-800-929-DIOR.

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi Emerald Waterfall Necklace, composed of bright green Colombian emeralds cascading with shimmering brilliant and Jasmine cut™ diamonds. Price upon request, niravmodi.com.

Repossi

Repossi Ode Necklace in pink gold with Fancy Yellow Diamonds and white diamonds. Price Upon Request, www.repossi.com.

