Inside Love Ball III With Billy Porter, Susanne Bartsch, Indya Moore, and More

Back in 1989, legendary party promoter Susanne Bartsch threw her fist Love Ball, which brought together her brand of lower Manhattan club kids (including a young RuPaul) with Harlem's ball scene for an event to raise charity for HIV/AIDS. Major fashion houses splashed out for tables, while stars like Madonna attended either the original or it's 1991 sequel. Now, 30 years later, Bartsch was back with Love Ball III, held last night at Gotham Hall in conjunction with the CFDA and com-emceed by Pose star Billy Porter. Celebrity judges like Aquaria, Marc Jacobs, Mary J. Blige, and Kevin Aviance judged performers in six different categories ranging from the costume couture category "Head to Toe" to "Legendary Houses," a celebration of ballroom houses with thirty or more years of history. Dapper Dan was on hand at the end of the night to present category winner with custom trophies designed by artists like KAWS and Raúl de Nieves. Here, a look inside the already legendary event.
