All the Celebrities on the Paris Fashion Week Scene: Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and More
We've made it to the final city of the four-legged tour that is fashion month, but don't fret about your favorite celebrities getting too tired to party. This is Paris, after all—the final hurrah. And so, supermodels led the way at the beginning of the week, as Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss made several stops along the party circuit, including a celebration of Hadid's new Prada campaign, and a late night bash hosted by Carine Roitfeld. Because we're in Paris, you never know what will happen, and that includes the guest lists. Case in point: a rare (and random?) appearance by Owen Wilson. Here, a look inside the parties of Paris Fashion Week Fall 2019.