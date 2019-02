Paris Hilton's Most Iconic Party Looks in Honor of Her 38th Birthday

Almost two decades after Paris Hilton first regularly started popping up in Page Six items for dancing on some of New York City's finest nightclub tables, her particular influence is as strong as ever. Not only does she still regularly pop up as a special guest model on fashion runways, but her taste seems to inform the mood boards of even the show she's not invited to. It seems that to some young designers, Hilton's infamous slinky, silver 21st birthday mini-dress is every bit as important as a fashion touchstone as Dior's New Look. Indeed, the hotel heiress did seem to invent the style code for going out for an entire generation of admirers, whether they be attempting to join her in the VIP section in Las Vegas or just living their best life after hours at the local Applebee's. In honor of her 37th birthday, here are some of Hilton's most iconic party looks.