Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Reunited in New York City, This Time With Kendall Jenner

Since hanging out at the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week in February, it seems that Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson have been all but inseparable—and all around the world, at that. After being spotted together in Los Angeles on several occasions, the pair has taken their friendship to the East Coast, and seemingly inducted a new member: Kendall Jenner. All three came together in New York City on Thursday night for the opening of Longchamp's new Fifth Avenue flagship store. With just a few days to go until the Met Gala, it was a busy night in the city. After Longchamp, Jenner party-hopped over to Tiffany & Co., where Elle Fanning, Zendaya, Ava Phillippe, Greta Gerwig, and Michelle Williams were on hand to celebrate the brand's new Paper Flowers collection. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
Longchamp and Kendall Jenner : Celebrate the Opening of Longchamp Fifth Avenue Flagship
Paris Jackson and Kendall Jenner attend the opening of Longchamp's Fifth Avenue flagship store.

Cara Delevingne attends the opening of Longchamp's Fifth Avenue flagship store.

Scott Eastwood attends the opening of Longchamp's Fifth Avenue flagship store.

Yara Shahidi and Michelle Williams attend the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event and Believe In Dreams campaign launch.

A$AP Ferg performs onstage during the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event and Believe In Dreams campaign launch.

Elle Fanning attends the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event and Believe In Dreams campaign launch.

Hailey Baldwin and Doutzen Kroes attend the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event and Believe In Dreams campaign launch.

Zendaya attends the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event and Believe In Dreams campaign launch.

Kendall Jenner attends the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event and Believe In Dreams campaign launch.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the New York City Ballet 2018 Spring Gala.

Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort attend the New York City Ballet 2018 Spring Gala.

Sienna Miller attends Rental Gallery and Adam Cohen celebrate Brooklyn-based artist Oliver Clegg's first solo exhibition in NYC with a dinner downtown at Fat Radish.

Lucien Smith and Virgil Abloh a celebration of their 'Friends' exhibition at PUBLIC.

Paul Andrew and Hilary Rhoda attend the New Yorker's for Children gala.

Violetta Komyshan attends the New Yorker's for Children gala.

Rosie Assoulin and January Jones attend the Coveted Couture gala with the Mint Museum and Farfetch and the opening of the new exhibition, "The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta."

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the launch of goop Dallas with a toast to the 70th Anniversary of The Original Margarita.

Brooklyn Beckham attends Levi's Tailor Shop Launch Event At Nordstrom Men's Store NYC.

Ajak Deng and Dion Lee attend Dion Lee and The Woolmark Company Celebrate Dion Lee [SUIT] Portrait Series.

Joel Edgerton attends Dion Lee and The Woolmark Company Celebrate Dion Lee [SUIT] Portrait Series.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy attend the Art21 gala.

Alice Eve and Uma Thurman attend The Cinema Society hosts a screening of "The Con is On" at the The Roxy Cinema.

Tyler Mitchell and Matthew Israel attend Dior, Artsy, and Bergdorf Goodman's cocktail to celebrate the works of nine artists from The Artsy Vanguard on display at Bergdorf Goodman.

Alexandre Birman and Linda Fargo attend Linda Fargo Hosts Alexandre Birman's 10-Year Anniversary Party.

Maye Musk attends The DKMS Love Gala 2018 at Cipriani Wall Street on May 2, 2018 in New York City.

Zac Posen attends the 2018 Future Of Fashion Runway Show at the Fashion Institute Of Technology.

