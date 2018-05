Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Reunited in New York City, This Time With Kendall Jenner

Since hanging out at the Burberry fashion show during London Fashion Week in February, it seems that Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson have been all but inseparable—and all around the world, at that. After being spotted together in Los Angeles on several occasions, the pair has taken their friendship to the East Coast, and seemingly inducted a new member: Kendall Jenner. All three came together in New York City on Thursday night for the opening of Longchamp's new Fifth Avenue flagship store. With just a few days to go until the Met Gala, it was a busy night in the city. After Longchamp, Jenner party-hopped over to Tiffany & Co., where Elle Fanning , Zendaya, Ava Phillippe, Greta Gerwig, and Michelle Williams were on hand to celebrate the brand's new Paper Flowers collection. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.