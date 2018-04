Paris Jackson Is Becoming Hollywood's Favorite Party Guest

Ever since stepping into the spotlight last spring, Paris Jackson has been a ubiquitous presence on the party circuit. At least, she's certainly making the rounds at Hollywood's biggest and starriest soirees. This week, it was the launch party for H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection, which also drew out Kate Bosworth, Amanda Seyfried, and Christy Turlington. Also on the weekly party watch: Out on the West Coast, Cartier held a major affair in San Francisco to celebrate the launch of the Santos de Cartier watch, where guests like Lily Collins and Jake Gyllenhaal took in live performances by Phoenix and Hot Chip. Meanwhile, in New York, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong'o celebrated their stylist Micaela Erlanger's new book, and Rita Ora stopped by a bash to celebrate the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier collaboration. Here, the best party pictures of the week.