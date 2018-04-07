24 Hour Party People

Paris Jackson Is Becoming Hollywood's Favorite Party Guest

Ever since stepping into the spotlight last spring, Paris Jackson has been a ubiquitous presence on the party circuit. At least, she's certainly making the rounds at Hollywood's biggest and starriest soirees. This week, it was the launch party for H&M Conscious Exclusive Collection, which also drew out Kate Bosworth, Amanda Seyfried, and Christy Turlington. Also on the weekly party watch: Out on the West Coast, Cartier held a major affair in San Francisco to celebrate the launch of the Santos de Cartier watch, where guests like Lily Collins and Jake Gyllenhaal took in live performances by Phoenix and Hot Chip. Meanwhile, in New York, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong'o celebrated their stylist Micaela Erlanger's new book, and Rita Ora stopped by a bash to celebrate the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier collaboration. Here, the best party pictures of the week.
H&amp;M Celebrates 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection
Paris Jackson attends the H&M celebration of 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection at John Lautner's Harvey House on April 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Kate Bosworth attends the H&M celebration of 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection at John Lautner's Harvey House on April 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Inside the H&M celebration of 2018 Conscious Exclusive collection at John Lautner's Harvey House on April 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Lily Collins attends Cartier's annual international party in celebration of the launch of the Santos de Cartier watch, held at San Francisco's Pier 48.

Chloe Sevigny and Liev Schrieber attend Cartier's annual international party in celebration of the launch of the Santos de Cartier watch, held at San Francisco's Pier 48.

Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa, and Jeremy Renner attend Cartier's annual international party in celebration of the launch of the Santos de Cartier watch, held at San Francisco's Pier 48.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend Cartier's annual international party in celebration of the launch of the Santos de Cartier watch, held at San Francisco's Pier 48.

Ruby Aldridge and Lily Aldridge attend the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party on April 5, 2018 in New York City.

Creative Director Giampiero Tagliaferri, Rita Ora and Alexandre Vauthier attend the Alain Mikli x Alexandre Vauthier Launch Party on April 5, 2018 in New York City.

January Jones, Garrett Leight, and Ulla Johnson attend the launch celebration of the Ulla Johnson and Garrett Leight California Optical collaboration collection at Casa Perfect in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Mandy Moore and Minka Kelly attend the launch celebration of the Ulla Johnson and Garrett Leight California Optical collaboration collection at Casa Perfect in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.

Chloe Sevigny attends the Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Petit Prince event at One World Trade Center Observatory on April 4, 2018 in New York City.

Lucky Blue Smith attends the Montblanc Meisterstuck Le Petit Prince event at One World Trade Center Observatory on April 4, 2018 in New York City.

Paris Hilton attends Frame's Our Favorite Color Is Giovanna dinner at the Chateau Marmont.

Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert and Lake Bell attend Frame's Our Favorite Color Is Giovanna dinner at the Chateau Marmont.

Julie Mehretu, Cecily Brown, and Elizabeth Peyton attend the New Museum 2018 Spring Gala.

Lupita Nyong'o and Micaela Erlanger attends SCHUTZ Hosts an Intimate Dinner to Celebrate Micaela Erlanger's "How to Accessorize."

Diane Kruger attends SCHUTZ Hosts an Intimate Dinner to Celebrate Micaela Erlanger's "How to Accessorize"

Tory Burch, Mindy Kaling, and Dilone attend the Tory Burch Dinner to celebrate the Just Like Heaven fragrance at Le Coucou.

Chanel Iman, Dilone, and Ebonee Davis attend the Tory Burch Dinner to celebrate the Just Like Heaven fragrance at Le Coucou.

