Naomi Campbell partnered with J.R. and volunteered at Reffettorio Paris, a community kitchen in the church of the Madeleine on July 30, 2019.
Beanie Feldstein celebrated pride in Paris after attending the Miu Miu show at Paris Couture Week in July 2019.
Caroline Vreeland opted for a tuxedo moment during Paris Couture Week in July 2019.
Tessa Thompson, Aja Naomi King, and Gabrielle Union want you to "write this movie" for the three of them in Paris.
Lil Nas X made it to Paris after the international success of "Old Town Road" and his 2019 Glastonbury Festival performance.
Nicole Richie snapped a behind-the-scenes selfie at the Miu Miu Paris Couture Week show in June 2019.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took a ride on the canal before attending Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding in Paris.
Kyle McLachlan couldn't help himself from making some dad jokes on the Champs-Élysées in July 2019.
Moses Sumney served some summer goth looks throughout Paris Couture Week.
Marisa Tomei fangirled over Ralph & Russo during Paris Couture Week in July 2019.
Céline Dion, queen of fashion week front row memes, took a break between shows in Paris during Couture Week to flex on Instagram.
Nick Robinson attended the Dior show during Paris Couture Week while wearing a slate blue suit in June 2019.
Helen Mirren shared some behind-the-scenes snaps before her appearance at the Karl Lagerfeld memorial in Paris in June 2019.
Mandy Moore getting ready for the Peter Dundas show during Paris Couture Week in July 2019.
Kelela remains in her bag in Paris during Couture Week in July 2019.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared a selfie of themselves kissing just before their second official wedding in Paris in June 2019.
Laura Dern brought her daughter, Jaya Harper, to the Musée d'Orsay, and Zoë Kravitz's wedding in Paris in 2019.
Janet Mock shared some Parisian polaroids during Couture Week in July 2019.
Nan Goldin's Sackler PAIN protested the funding of art by the Sacklers in the Louvre Museum in Paris.