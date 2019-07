There's always time for Paris, even if there is a record-breaking heat wave causing people to bathe in the Trocadero Fountain. Just ask Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman , who recently had their (technically second) wedding in the city of lights. Or turn your attention to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas , who also celebrated their nuptials for a second time with a formal wedding in the French capital. Of course, it was perfect timing for both couples to invite all of their friends, family, bandmates, and co-stars to Paris when this past week was also Couture Week. That would explain why Naomi Campbell , Kelela, Beanie Feldstein, and even Lil Nas X were all in town, attending the various fashion shows around Paris and serving some of the best off-duty looks or behind-the-scenes snaps of their time in France. The week became historic not just for the record-breaking heat, but also for Nan Goldin and her anti-Sackler organization PAIN's first action in Europe, which took place at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Here, a look at everything that went down in Paris this week, according to Instagram.