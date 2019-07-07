Destination on Instagram

Heat Wave Aside, Zoë Kravitz and Sophie Turner Have Taken Paris By Storm

There's always time for Paris, even if there is a record-breaking heat wave causing people to bathe in the Trocadero Fountain. Just ask Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman, who recently had their (technically second) wedding in the city of lights. Or turn your attention to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who also celebrated their nuptials for a second time with a formal wedding in the French capital. Of course, it was perfect timing for both couples to invite all of their friends, family, bandmates, and co-stars to Paris when this past week was also Couture Week. That would explain why Naomi Campbell, Kelela, Beanie Feldstein, and even Lil Nas X were all in town, attending the various fashion shows around Paris and serving some of the best off-duty looks or behind-the-scenes snaps of their time in France. The week became historic not just for the record-breaking heat, but also for Nan Goldin and her anti-Sackler organization PAIN's first action in Europe, which took place at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Here, a look at everything that went down in Paris this week, according to Instagram.
Naomi Campbell partnered with J.R. and volunteered at Reffettorio Paris, a community kitchen in the church of the Madeleine on July 30, 2019.
Photo by @naomi
1/19

Naomi Campbell partnered with J.R. and volunteered at Reffettorio Paris, a community kitchen in the church of the Madeleine on July 30, 2019.

Photo by @beaniefeldstein.
2/19

Beanie Feldstein celebrated pride in Paris after attending the Miu Miu show at Paris Couture Week in July 2019.

Photo by @carolinevreeland.
3/19

Caroline Vreeland opted for a tuxedo moment during Paris Couture Week in July 2019.

Photo by @gabunion
4/19

Tessa Thompson, Aja Naomi King, and Gabrielle Union want you to "write this movie" for the three of them in Paris.

Photo by
5/19

Lil Nas X made it to Paris after the international success of "Old Town Road" and his 2019 Glastonbury Festival performance.

Photo by @nicolerichie.
6/19

Nicole Richie snapped a behind-the-scenes selfie at the Miu Miu Paris Couture Week show in June 2019.

Photo by @nickjonas.
7/19

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took a ride on the canal before attending Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding in Paris.

Photo by @kylemclachlan.
8/19

Kyle McLachlan couldn't help himself from making some dad jokes on the Champs-Élysées in July 2019.

Photo by @moses
9/19

Moses Sumney served some summer goth looks throughout Paris Couture Week.

Photo by @marisatomei.
10/19

Marisa Tomei fangirled over Ralph & Russo during Paris Couture Week in July 2019.

Photo by @celinedion.
11/19

Céline Dion, queen of fashion week front row memes, took a break between shows in Paris during Couture Week to flex on Instagram.

Photo by @therealnickrobinson.
12/19

Nick Robinson attended the Dior show during Paris Couture Week while wearing a slate blue suit in June 2019.

Photo by @helenmirren
13/19

Helen Mirren shared some behind-the-scenes snaps before her appearance at the Karl Lagerfeld memorial in Paris in June 2019.

Photo by @mandymooremm.
14/19

Mandy Moore getting ready for the Peter Dundas show during Paris Couture Week in July 2019.

Photo by @kelela.
15/19

Kelela remains in her bag in Paris during Couture Week in July 2019.

Photo by @joejonas.
16/19

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared a selfie of themselves kissing just before their second official wedding in Paris in June 2019.

Photo by @lauradern.
17/19

Laura Dern brought her daughter, Jaya Harper, to the Musée d'Orsay, and Zoë Kravitz's wedding in Paris in 2019.

Photo by @janetmock.
18/19

Janet Mock shared some Parisian polaroids during Couture Week in July 2019.

Photo by @nangoldinstudio.
19/19

Nan Goldin's Sackler PAIN protested the funding of art by the Sacklers in the Louvre Museum in Paris.

